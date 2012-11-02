Facebooks Latest & Greatest Social App

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- The innovative new app that showcases the best of today’s social media with a more modern, streamlined interface.



NuYeek users share their lifestyle experiences with their friends and family through photos posted on a never-ending live feed.



When a user decides to “yeek” an item, they can specify whether they want it or own it. Likewise, places and locations can be yeeked as “been here” or “want to go”. Similar options are also available for food: want it, ate it or made it.



NuYeek is extremely easy to begin and only takes about 5 seconds. Users can login with their Facebook profile and see their friends' yeeks instantly. The app automatically detects Facebook friends and allows the user to follow or invite them to join.



NuYeek embodies the best of popular social media functions and cuts out the rest to provide a truly unique experience - http://www.nuyeek.com/