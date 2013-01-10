Facebooks New Partnership with 888 Holdings Could Be the Future of the Online Poker Industry

Laughlin, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Facebook has taken a number of steps in the last year that will reshape the online gambling industry according to mypokerbank.com owner Michael Bush. He has concluded that, “social media sites like Facebook are the future of online gambling. These sites are the perfect platform for finding new players and the gambling industry is starting to realize the potential revenue that could be generated.”



Bingo Friendzy was the first real money gambling game on Facebook. The game was introduced to Facebook member in the United Kingdom. According to Facebook the game has been steadily growing. My Poker Bank reported, in a recent article, that UK based 888 Holdings and Facebook have partnered to introduce real money online poker this spring in the United Kingdom.



The two companies also plan on offer bingo and casino games in the future. Free casino, poker and slot games are already popular on Facebook and 888 Holdings is sure that this will translate into real money gambling revenue. Investors seem to hold the same belief as 888’s shares went up after the partnership with Facebook was announced.



Michael Bush pointed out that, “the Facebook gaming giant Zynga and 888 Holdings have already applied for a Nevada online gaming license.” Zynga, 888 Holdings along with Facebook are likely to dominate the future of online gambling.



About My Poker Bank

My Poker Bank is a leading poker news and strategy website targeted toward online players in North American, the United Kingdom and Europe. To learn more, visit http://mypokerbank.com



Media Contact:

Michael Bush

Laughlin, NV 89029

http://mypokerbank.com

contact@mypokerbank.com