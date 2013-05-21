Facelift of a-Star Expected to Roll out Soon in the Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- As per the company sources, the all new face-lifted A-Star is expected to hit the Indian roads by the mid of this year 2013.



With the introduction of the face-lifted edition of Maruti Suzuki A-Star India’s market leader plans to change the digits of the price tag too.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com believes that acclaimed as Alto in the European as well as the other markets, the all new A-Star is expected to be similar to the global edition of Alto that was unveiled at Chengdu Motor Show in China last year.



Gaadi.com also perceives that apart from a minor change incorporated in the front fascia, the face-lifted edition of Maruti Suzuki A-Star will also exhibit a remodeled bumper along with an all new headlamp cluster.



Other than that, the exteriors of the new A-Star will feature revised front grille with few twists added to the fog-lamp console. Putting up a much more aggressive look on display in comparison to the outgoing model, the overall design of the new A-Star is expected to be appealing to the buyers. Minor changes have been done at the rear too with the addition of LED lights to the tail lamps.



As far as the performance is concerned, Gaadi.com feels that the 2013 version of A-Star will be seen exhibiting a 1.0L three-cylinder petrol engine that will generate a peak power of 68 bhp and a peak torque of 90 Nm. Apart from this, only time can educate the buyers whether the all new A-Star will continue to feature a four-speed automatic gearbox or will be updated with the incorporation of a five-speed manual or automatic gearbox.



Expected to hit the Indian market soon, Gaadi.com believes that in order to cater to a majority of hatchback lovers, the all new A-Star will come tagged in a price range of 3.5 lacs to 5.6 lacs. Likely to encounter Chevrolet Beat post its launch, Maruti Suzuki apart from the new A-Star looks keen on reviving almost all its models with a significant hike in price this year.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Maruti Suzuki A-Star can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

