Carle Place, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- In the most recent data for 2018, facelift surgery and associated procedures saw in increase in demand, especially in locations further away from metropolitan areas such as Long Island NY. Overall, the increase in the number of surgeries has led to nearly 10,000 more surgeries performed for the face in 2018 over 2017. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has yet to release data for 2019 however it is expected for the trend to continue as residents of more rural areas compete with those in metropolitan areas.



Cosmetic facial surgery procedures are those used to beautify areas of the patient's face, neck, skin or parts of the body near the face using methods to sculpt, reduce, and lift the skin. It also involves fat removal with certain procedures.



- Cheek implants

- Chin augmentation

- Dermabrasion

- Ear surgery

- Eyelid surgery

- Traditional facelift

- Mini-facelift

- Forehead life

- Hair transplantation

- Lip augmentation

- Lip reduction

- Liposuction in areas of the face, neck, and décolletage

- Neck lift

- Nose reshaping (rhinoplasty)



Attribution to overall increased demand can be traced to record-high social media usage, a very visual medium. Most people will place priority in improving the visual appearance of their face and neck.



One cosmetic surgical group, Facelift Long Island, takes the business of facelift surgery very seriously. A representative from the company made the statement, "Plastic surgery is exploding in Long Island, especially facelift surgery. Our compassionate, patient-centered, team of cosmetic surgical professionals place the beauty goals and safety of our patients above all things. We custom tailor a program to their specific needs for optimal post-operative result with minimum downtime."



A particular growing trend is using the patients own fat as material for natural dermal fillers. This procedure, known as fat grafting or fat transfer, involves the plastic facial surgeon taking unwanted fat from an individual's body using liposuction and then injecting it into areas of face. The fat is used to lift and rejuvenate areas of the face the same way BOTOX, Restylane, Juverderm, or Dysport would. Since the material is truly organic, it lasts much longer than synthetic fillers.



Other trends seeing an increase in Long Island are chemical peels, lip plumping, hair transplants, and tattoo removal. Tattoos on the face, neck, and hands have become most desirable for treatment. With tattoo removal lasers are becoming more and more advanced. Laser energy is gently delivered to the tattoo, targeting the ink and shattering it into tiny particles. The particles are eliminated by the body's natural processes resulting in a lightening of the tattoo ink.



About Facelift Long Island

The Center for Facelift Surgery in Long Island is dedicated to providing facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgery for patients in the areas of Long Island and Queens, New York. Both surgical and non-surgical options are available including many medspa treatments for skin rejuvenation and mini-facelifts that don't involve the complexity and cost of the traditional facelift. The highly trained staff believe in clear and open communication with a compassionate team to give their patients the high level of care and dedication they desire to be happy with their facelift procedure for a lifetime.



View all of the company's Long Island Facelift Services and connect with Facelift Long Island on Facebook.