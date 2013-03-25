Facelift Westchester NY Procedures Now Available at Bellava MedAesthetics & Spa

Bedford Hills, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- According to research provided by the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Americans spend $10 billion each year on cosmetic procedures, and most individuals have cosmetic surgery done for health, self-esteem, or reconstructive reasons.



At Bellava MedAesthetics & Spa, each client is encouraged to define their own unique beauty. The Facelift Westchester NY center is well known for their effective and discreet services, all of which are performed on-location. Bellava MedAesthetics & Spa employs two of the region’s most sought after doctors, James. R. Lyons and Marc L. Epstein, as well as several laser-certified and licensed aestheticians.



“At Bellava, we want every client and patient who walks through our doors to forget about the stressful world outside,” states an article on the spa’s website. “We customize our services to fit your needs.”



Recently, the Liposuction Westchester NY spa announced the addition of facelifts, mini-facelifts and eyelifts to its list of services. Since multiple factors influence the aging process, such as ethnicity, genes, and lifestyle, after a certain age, some surgeries can help to restore a youthful-looking face. Each procedure is done under local anesthesia in Bellava’s medical suite, and most cost a third of the typical hospital stay-price.



Individuals who undergo the facelift procedures can have their natural jaw line restored; loose, sagging skin tightened; and deep facial wrinkles softened. There is very minimal scarring involved, and the recovery period takes approximately seven days. Facelift procedures can be combined with eyelifts.



Former patients who have visited the Tummy Tuck Westchester NY facility have always praised the work of its staff.



“I signed up for laser treatments and went there for six of them over the course of eight months or so,” said Sharon D., a former client. I had three different technicians over that time and each was professional, friendly, and reassuring. The result of the treatments has been a wonderful freedom…”



Bellava MedAesthetics & Spa offers free consultations upon request.



Bellava MedAesthetics & Spa strives to help clients define their own unique beauty. The spa’s philosophy rests on the essence of beauty, where inner and outer beauty are naturally linked, and all of their premier beauty and spa treatments, such as Laser Hair Removal Westchester NY, have been carefully chosen to yield real and lasting results. Bellava MedAesthetics & Spa also offers non-surgical procedures, cosmetic injections, and aesthetic medicine treatments performed by Dr. James R. Lyons and Dr. Marc L. Epstein. For more information, please visit http://bellavaspa.com