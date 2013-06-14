Facelogic Mt. Kisco Launches New Social Media Contest to Reward Local Customers

Kisco, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Facelogic Mt. Kisco, a facial day spa, has announced the launch of a new contest designed to reward local consumers who interact with the company's Facebook page. The contest allows participants a chance to win a free Facelogic Signature Facial or Facelogic Signature 50-Minute Massage.



The contest will be open to any person who “likes” the Facelogic Mt. Kisco Facebook page through July 31, 2013. One winner will be selected at random at the end of the contest period. Customers can enter the contest by going to https://www.facebook.com/facelogickisco .



“This is a fun way for us to engage and reward our customers through the power of social media,” says Caroline Maher, Owner of Facelogic Mt. Kisco. “More and more, local consumers are using social media like Facebook to interact with and discuss local businesses with their friends,” she says, “this lets us reward our customers for interacting with our page while expanding our ongoing conversation with them.”



The Facelogic Mt. Kisco contest utilizes a custom Facebook application designed to enter particpants into a random drawing entirely within the Facebook platform. Participants will have the opportunity to share information about the contest with their friends upon entering.



“Social media has changed the way local businesses need to market themselves,” says Maher. “If done right, it is a tremendous opportunity for businesses like ours to develop a much deeper relationship with our customers, which allows us to better understand and meet their needs.”



About Facelogic Mt. Kisco

Facelogic Mt. Kisco is a facial day spa located at 145 Kisco Ave., Mt. Kisco, NY. The company offers a broad array of essential skincare services, including facials, massage, reflexology, body treatments and cosmetic services. In addition, they carry a full line of quality products, including Facelogic Signature Products, Image Skincare, gloTherapeutics, gloMineral Cosmetics, Farmhouse Fresh Goods, Emi-Jay Hair Accessories, Voluspa Candles and LaLicious Sugar Scrubs. For more information, visit http://facelogickisco.com .



For Media Contact:

Caroline Maher

spadirector@facelogickisco.com

http://facelogickisco.com/