Faces Orthodontics Announces Availability of AcceleDent Technology That Cuts Braces Time in Half

The field of orthodontics is constantly seeing advances that make braces and associated orthodontic technologies faster and more comfortable while providing better smiles and clinical outcomes. As a leading orthodontic practice serving Scottsdale and Peoria, AZ, Faces Orthodontics has earned a reputation for highly skilled, gentle and friendly professionals that provide the latest orthodontic technology to their patients.



Now, Faces Orthodontics is pleased to announce that they are offering the new AcceleDent micropulse device that cuts the time patients wear their braces in half. “This revolutionary new technology not only safely accelerates tooth movement, it significantly reduces discomfort associated with braces,” said Dr. Bader.



As an FDA-cleared Class II medical device, AcceleDent complements conventional fixed braces with compelling clinical results. The device generates precisely calibrated micropulses to accelerate tooth movement 106 percent during initial alignment and up to 50 percent during closure of extraction. This can potentially shorten conventional orthodontic treatment time by five months.



This new technology fits in well at Faces Orthodontics as they are known for utilizing the latest technological advances in the industry. In addition to being Scottsdale Invisalign specialists the practice provides the latest orthodontic technology and procedures including orthognathic surgery, Speed Braces, iBraces, as well as Damon clear brackets using Insignia and Invisalign®. Catering to children through to adults, Faces Orthodontics provides a warm and comfortable environment staffed by friendly skilled professionals that utilize the latest in computer technology (digital imaging and advanced computer graphics) to ensure patients receive the most effective care possible.



As a highly skilled, Board Certified Orthodontic Specialist with more than a decade of experience, Dr. Bader is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics. In addition to national recognition by the American Association of Orthodontists, Dr. Bader has received several awards for his research in orthodontics and was a part time clinical and lecture instructor early in his career. He is supported by a highly trained staff that is dedicated to providing the highest quality orthodontic care in a friendly, comfortable environment.



Faces Orthodontics offers in-house financing with flexible monthly payments at no interest. Their fee is also inclusive of treatment cost, all scheduled/emergency visits, as well as one set of retainers at the end of treatment. For more information on AcceleDent, the practice and other procedures, please visit http://facesorthodontics.com/



Faces Orthodontics, PLLC, is a respected orthodontics provider with offices in Scottsdale and Peoria, Arizona. The practice provides the latest orthodontic technology and procedures including orthognathic surgery, Speed Braces, iBraces, Damon clear brackets using Insignia and Invisalign®, as well as the AcceleDent orthodontic micropulse system along with fully digital imaging and X-ray technology. Dr. Shawn Bader is an award winning, board certified orthodontic specialist with more than a decade of experience in orthodontics and a dedication to constant education and use of the best technology and procedures.



