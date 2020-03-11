Faceworld: An Upcoming Social Platform Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Steinfurt, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- With a goal to make the world completely free about how to use social media and how its advertising can succeed, Faceworld is emerging as the next generation social platform. It is the social network for the new world, and it aims to fill the many gaps existing in the contemporary social networks. Moreover, the startup has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and its founder is welcoming generous support and backing.



"We aspire to change the concept of the user data protection policy to reduce the leakage of information to a third party to make the user feel safe and reduce the monopoly of other companies to the users." Said Muhamad Alailiawi, the Founder and CEO of Faceworld, while introducing this startup to the Kickstarter community. According to Muhamad, his team has a complete plan for how to operate and how to market the platform worldwide.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/faceworld/faceworld-social-platform and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in launching the network. Furthermore, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 230,000, and the project is already creating a major buzz worldwide. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Faceworld

Faceworld is an upcoming social network and an effective digital platform for the new world. Founded by Muhamad Alailiawi, the network aims to disrupt the current trends in the industry and set new standards that are based on fairness, user-friendliness and privacy protection of the users. The app is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter with a goal to raise nearly quarter of a million dollars.



Contact:

Contact Person: Muhamad Alaliawi

Company: Faceworld Inc.

City: Steinfurt

State: North Rhine-Westphalia

Country: Germany

Phone: +4915731028185

Email: mohamad.alioy@gmail.com

Website: www.face-world.net