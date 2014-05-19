Facial Aesthetic Concepts Offers Skin Care Treatments with Professional Techniques

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Aging is inevitable and skin issues such as wrinkles, jowls, etc. force affected persons to discover the right surgeon with professional techniques to achieve the aesthetic goals for staying young, beautiful and positive. Amazing looks are said to enhance self-esteem and it is the reason why most people put themselves under the knife to achieve it. The tricky part is discovering the right plastic surgery treatments and physicians offering them at competitive pricings.



"It is reported 87% people are considerate about safety, results, follow-up measures, advice, and fee associated with skin treatments. Qualifying a plastic surgeon with qualified techniques can be tough and challenging. But, by measuring the experience, qualification and training it becomes easier to discover the right one that fits the needs. Finding out client testimonials, 'before and after' surgery photographs will provide with better data when discovering a professional," said a spokesperson.



Dr. Richard Gangnes, a cosmetic surgeon in Orange County conveyed, "It is true most clients that visit us raise such queries. Even a few ask for a professional with whom they can discuss about their aesthetic concerns freely and comfortably. We generally offer free and complimentary consultations to clients enquiring about treatment options and surgical procedures. In addition, we provide free skin analysis as well. Our professional team of experts employs techniques that enhance the skin and overall health of them to help them live confident and stress-free. Our services will address their individual needs and concerns."



A happy client expressed, "Dear Gangnes, I don't worry about wrinkles because I have the best plastic surgeon around. It has been almost a year since my surgery and it has been a wonderful year. From the day I walked into your office, you made me feel very comfortable and good about myself. A few weeks ago, you removed the little bump from under my chin. I love the results. I am so happy and thankful to you. Your staff is wonderful and I love coming to the office for facials and to buy my products."



About Facial Aesthetic Concepts

http://www.newbeautymd.com/



26831 Aliso Creek Rd. #201,

Aliso Viejo,

California 92656,

USA

Telephone: 888-713-7814