Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Research’s report: “Facial Aesthetics Market to 2020 - Economic Recovery Drives Growth in the US as Increasing Awareness Fuels Demand in Developing Markets” discusses the market, competitive landscape, and trends for two facial aesthetics market segments: Botox and dermal fillers. It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the dynamics of the market. The report also reviews the competitive landscape, analyzes each segment’s pipeline products and gives details of important merger and acquisition deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



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Scope



- Key geographies: US, Brazil, Germany, Turkey, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Columbia and South Korea.

- Information on market size for two facial aesthetics market segments: botox and dermal fillers.

- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2020 and company share data for 2013.

- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the facial aesthetics market.

- Information on the competitive landscape and the leading technologies of key players

Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global facial aesthetics market.

- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies.

- Exploit merger and acquisition opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines.

- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies.

- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify, understand and capitalize emerging blockbusters of the facial aesthetics market landscape.

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the global facial aesthetics market and the factors shaping it.



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Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 6

1.2 List of Figures 9



2 Executive Summary 11

2.1 Facial Aesthetics Market Expected to Grow Rapidly during the Forecast Period 11

2.2 Allergan Dominates the Global Facial Aesthetics Market 12

2.3 US will Continue to be the Largest Market for Facial Aesthetics 13

2.4 Hyaluronic Acid Fillers the Fastest Growing Segment due to Greater Affordability and Good Safety Profiles 15

2.5 Global Facial Aesthetics Market has High Exposure to Economic Volatility 16



3 Introduction 18

3.1 GBI Research Report Guidance 18



4 Analyst Commentary 19



5 Global Facial Aesthetics Market: Device Overview 21

5.1 Facial Aesthetics 21

5.1.1 Dermal Fillers 21

5.1.2 Particle and Polymer Fillers 21

5.1.3 Botox 21



6 Global Facial Aesthetics Market: Market Characterization 22

6.1 Global Facial Aesthetics Market, Revenue, 2006–2020 22

6.2 Botox Market, Global, Key Company Shares, 2013 23

6.3 Dermal Fillers Market, Global, Key Company Shares, 2013 26

6.4 Facial Aesthetics Market, Key Trends 28

6.4.1 Topical Neurotoxins to Drive Future Growth of Botox Market 29

6.4.2 Companies Focus on Autologous Injectables for Sustained Future Growth 30

6.4.3 Survey Results Indicate Expanding Patient Demographics for Facial Injectables 31

6.5 Market Dynamics 32

6.5.1 Market Drivers 32

6.5.2 Market Restraints 37



7 Global Facial Aesthetics Market: Segment Analysis and Forecasts 39

7.1 Botox Market, Global, Revenue, 2006–2020 39

7.2 Dermal Fillers Market, Global, Revenue, 2006–2020 40



8 Global Facial Aesthetics Market: Country Analysis and Forecasts 43

8.1 Facial Aesthetics Market: Cross-country Analysis 43

8.2 Historic and Forecast Revenue and Volume, by Country 45

8.2.1 Facial Aesthetics Market, US, Revenue and Volume, 2006–2020 45

8.2.2 Facial Aesthetics Market, Japan, Revenue and Volume, 2006–2020 47

8.2.3 Facial Aesthetics Market, Germany, Revenue and Volume, 2006–2020 50

8.2.4 Facial Aesthetics Market, France, Revenue, 2006–2013 53

8.2.5 Facial Aesthetics Market, Korea, Revenue and Volume, 2006–2020 56

8.2.6 Facial Aesthetics Market, Spain, Revenue, Volume, 2006–2020 58

8.2.7 Facial Aesthetics Market, Italy, Revenue, Volume, 2006–2020 60

8.2.8 Facial Aesthetics Market, Colombia, Revenue, Volume, 2006–2020 62

8.2.9 Facial Aesthetics Market, China, Revenue, Volume, 2006–2020 64

8.2.10 Facial Aesthetics Market, Turkey, Revenue, Volume, 2006–2020 66

8.2.11 Facial Aesthetics Market, India, Revenue, 2006–2013 68

8.2.12 Facial Aesthetics Market, Brazil, Revenue, 2006–2020 70



9 Global Facial Aesthetics Market: Competitive Landscape 72

9.1 Comparison of Leading Botox Brands, 2014 72

9.2 Comparison of Leading Hyaluronic Acid-Based Fillers, 2014 74

9.3 Global Facial Aesthetics Market, Competitive Assessment 77

9.4 Company Profiles 78

9.4.1 Allergan 78

9.4.2 Merz Aesthetics 79

9.4.3 Galderma 79

9.4.4 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International 80

9.4.5 Mentor Worldwide 81

9.4.6 Anika Therapeutics 81

9.4.7 Anteis 82

9.4.8 Adoderm 83

9.4.9 Alcon Laboratories 83

9.4.10 BioPolymer 84

9.4.11 Contura International 84

9.4.12 LCA Pharmaceutical 85

9.4.13 Laboratories Orgév 85

9.4.14 Polymekon 86

9.4.15 Prollenium Medical Technologies 86

9.4.16 Teoxane 87

9.4.17 Zimmer 87

9.4.18 Suneva Medical 88

9.4.19 Revitacare 89

9.4.20 Medytox 89

9.4.21 HuGel 90



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10 Global Facial Aesthetics Market: Product Pipeline Analysis 91

10.1 Facial Aesthetics Market: List of Pipeline Products 92

10.1.1 Dermal Fillers, List of Pipeline Products 92

10.1.2 Botox, List of Pipeline Products 93

10.2 Facial Aesthetics Market: Profiles of Key Pipeline Products 94

10.2.1 Aquamid 94

10.2.2 Autologous Globin Dermal Filler 94

10.2.3 BioDermal Filler 94

10.2.4 Collagen Scaffold – Aesthetic Procedures 95

10.2.5 Dermal Filler 95

10.2.6 Dermal Filler 96

10.2.7 Gold Nanoparticle Dermal Filler 96

10.2.8 Hyaluderm 97

10.2.9 Injectable Dermal Filler 97

10.2.10 Juvéderm Volbella 98

10.2.11 Juvéderm Volift 98

10.2.12 Juvéderm Voluma XC 99

10.2.13 Macdermol 18 99

10.2.14 Macdermol 21 100

10.2.15 Macdermol 24 100

10.2.16 Macdermol 30 101

10.2.17 Macdermol Bio Lift 101

10.2.18 Macdermol Bio Revitalization 102

10.2.19 Macdermol Body Contour 103

10.2.20 Macdermol Hydro 103

10.2.21 Macdermol Lips 104

10.2.22 MacDermol R 104

10.2.23 MacDermol S 105

10.2.24 Macdermol Scalp Stimulation 105

10.2.25 Macdermol Volume 106

10.2.26 Matridex 106

10.2.27 Matridur 107

10.2.28 Matrigel 107

10.2.29 Next Generation Elevess Dermal Filler 108

10.2.30 Puragen 108

10.2.31 Puragen Plus 109

10.2.32 Restylane Touch 109

10.2.33 Tenergel 110

10.2.34 Wrinkle Filler 110

10.2.35 RT-001 111

10.2.36 RT-002 111

10.2.37 ANT-1207 112

10.2.38 NT-201 112



11 Facial Aesthetics Market: Consolidation Landscape 113

11.1 Key Deals, 2014 113

11.1.1 Valeant’s Offer to Buy Allergan, 2014 113

11.1.2 Deal Rationale 113

11.2 Key Deals (2009–2013) 114

11.2.1 Merz’s Acquisition of Anteis, 2013 114

11.2.2 Valeant’s Acquisition of Medicis, 2012 114

11.2.3 Merz Completes Acquisition of BioForm Medical, 2010 114

11.2.4 Galderma’s Acquisition of Q-Med, 2010 114

11.2.5 Johnson & Johnson’s Acquisition of Mentor, 2009 115



12 Appendix 116



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