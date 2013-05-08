Facial Care - Global Industry Guide - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Facial Care - Global Industry Guide"
Facial Care - Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Facial Care industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global facial care market grew by 4.1% in 2011 to reach a value of $55,553.7 million.
In 2016, the global facial care market is forecast to have a value of $72,197.1 million, an increase of 30% since 2011.
The global facial care market grew by 4.3% in 2011 to reach a volume of 6,817.8 million kg.
In 2016, the global facial care market is forecast to have a volume of 8,262.6 million kg, an increase of 21.2% since 2011.
Anti-agers is the largest segment of the global facial care market, accounting for 25.2% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 54.2% of the global facial care market value.
L'Oreal S.A. is the leading player in the global facial care market, generating a 13% share of the market's value.
