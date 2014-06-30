Facial Care Market in Asia-Pacific Is Expected to Reach USD 39.75 Billion by 2019, Growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- This report analyzes the Asia-Pacific facial care market, with further breakdown into various sub-segments. It provides cross-sectional analysis of the market based on parameters such as product type, consumer group, retail distribution and countries breakdown. The analysis covers market estimates in terms of revenue and forecast for the period of 2013 to 2019.



This report titled “Facial Care Market - Asia-Pacific Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019,” provides in depth analysis, market size estimates, market shares and forecast covering the period 2013 – 2019 for the Asia-Pacific market.



The market is segmented based on product type, consumer group, retail distribution, and countries. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into skin whitening/ lightening and anti-ageing, facial creams, face wash, cleansing wipes, serums and masks, and others (fade creams, pore strips and toners). Further, the consumer group segment has been sub-segmented into men and women. On the basis of retail distribution, the market is segmented into store-based retailing and non store-based retailing. Following countries are considered in the report, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, and Oceania (New Zealand and Australia).



This report is thereby produced to give a detailed overview of the ongoing trends in the market. It includes a review of market dynamics with focus on market drivers, growth challenges (restraints), and opportunities. The value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report further help in assessing the market situation and competitiveness. Market attractiveness analysis highlights key segments of the market and their comparative attractiveness against other segments.



Apart from the detailed sub-segment analysis as illustrated through the figure given below, this report also provides company profiles of key market players. The competitive profiling of these players includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, SWOT analysis and their recent developments which can help in assessing competition in the market. Major companies included in this report are L’Oreal S.A., Kose Corporation, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, The Unilever Plc, and Estee Lauder Companies Inc. among others.



The report segments the Asia-Pacific facial care market into following sub-segments:



By Product

Skin whitening/ lightening and anti aging creams

Facial creams

Face wash

Cleansing wipes

Serums and masks

Others (fade creams, pore strips and toners)

By Consumer Group

Men

Women

By Retail Distribution

Store based

Non-store based

By Countries

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Hong Kong

South Korea

Thailand

Oceania (New Zealand and Australia)



