Facial Exercise with JawFlex Can Reduce Facial Wrinkles

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The strengthening and exercise equation makes JawFlex effective in reducing face wrinkles. Exercising the jaw muscles helps in maintaining the jawline’s physical appearance. Its universal design fits perfectly in any mouth irrespective of size. It is tear resistant, allergy free, odourless, tasteless mouthpiece, made of high quality pressure and heat materials. It is designed for the most cosmetically appealing and natural facial exercise routine. Invisible inside the mouth, it gives a zero-awkward experience so that one does not have to worry about people looking at it.



A wrinkle is a fold, crease or ridge in the skin. Face wrinkles appear due to aging processes, weight loss, and habitual positions of sleeping. Facial wrinkles are promoted by sun damage, poor hydration, smoking etc. The severity of these depends on gene tendency, exposure to environmental factors and skin phototype.



There are three muscles that cause wrinkles:



1. The levator anguli oris muscles extend downward at the corners of the nose and down to the corners of mouth.

2. The depresser anguli oris muscles extend from corners of the mouth and down to the chin, wrapping below the jaw line.

3. The zygomaticus major muscles, extending from corners of mouth to the ear.



There are many cosmetic as well as home remedies to reduce wrinkles. Over-the-counter wrinkle treatment can be done for improvement in appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Chemical peels and laser resurfacing also help in getting rid of face wrinkles. Facial exercises are a great way to tone facial muscles and prevent skin from sagging. Raising eyebrows, looking at the ceiling, opening eyes wide in a surprised look and breathing exercises are some of the facial exercises which help tone facial muscles and reduce wrinkles.



JawFlex is a very effective and supreme quality jaw strengthening product. It works on the jaw and facial muscles to give a more defined jawline and enhances natural beauty. It is a unisex jaw muscle mouth guard which can be used for cosmetic toning. It helps in improving physical appearance by performing double chin exercises. It enhances and strengthens jaw muscles.



The technology of JawFlex features the following:



- It features dual coil springs for added resistance.

- It aids in stretching and making the facial muscles stronger.

- It is constructed out of material that is extremely durable and soft.

- Constructed for ease of cleaning and use.

- Especially constructed by a trusted panel of dentists.



The strengthening and exercise equation makes JawFlex effective in reducing face wrinkles. Exercising the jaw muscles helps in maintaining the jawline’s physical appearance. Its universal design fits perfectly in any mouth irrespective of size. It is tear resistant, allergy free, odourless, tasteless mouthpiece, made of high quality pressure and heat materials. It is designed for the most cosmetically appealing and natural facial exercise routine. Invisible inside the mouth, it gives a zero-awkward experience so that one does not have to worry about people looking at it. Ideal for anywhere and anytime use, it comes with travel pouch.



Contact info:

JawFlex.com

Phone: (855) 529-3539

EMail: JawFlex@Gmail.com

Office Location: 19744 Beach Blvd Suite 362, Huntington Beach, CA 92648