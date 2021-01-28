New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Facial Implants Market



Facial implants enhance certain facial features. These are synthetic materials placed compatible with the human subcutaneous tissue specially designed to enhance the structure of the face. It is a type of cosmetic surgical procedure that can be performed once the head and skull reach maturity. Facial implants are used in various applications, including head injuries, facial damages, or improve facial contours. The global facial implant market is projected to escalate to USD 38.02 billion by 2027 from USD 2.18 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% through the forecast period.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers:



The increasing number of trauma incidences, sports associated facial damages, and rising awareness related to aesthetics are some significant factors enhancing the growth of the facial implants market. The rising importance of physical appearance, most prominently among celebrities, has led to the tremendous expansion of the facial implant market.



Regional Landscape:



North America led the market with the highest share of 46.2% of the global facial implants industry. The growing cautiousness about personal appearance and the constant developments in this field is increasing the demand for facial implants in this region. Considering the rising demand for aesthetics and rising facial trauma cases, the European region accounted for 46.2% of the global facial implants market. The Asia Pacific is predicted to see the fastest growth of 8.1% due to the rising requirement for aesthetic enhancement of facial features, facial injuries due to sports activities are expected to boost the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Implants can augment any area of the face. However, the most commonly done implants are those of the cheeks, chin and jaw. Some of the most commonly opted facial implants include face lift surgery, lip lift surgery, eyelids surgery etc.



Unlike dermal filler, facial implants are a long term solution. The use of dermal fillers can be a great way to add volume, but have the drawback of requiring ongoing treatments.



The increasing demand for aesthetics has been the major driving factor for this market. With the rising importance towards personal appearance, there is great scope for this industry.



Unrealistic expectations of the people often leave them disappointed and thus, this poses to be a major challenge for the market. In addition to this, in several cases there tend to be surgical complications such as excessive bleeding, blood clots etc. Such complication often discourage people from opting for facial implants.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Facial Implants market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Facial Implants market are listed below:



Stryker Corp., Zimmer-Biomet Inc., DePuy Synthes, Hanson Medical, Inc., Implantec Inc. and Medartis AG.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Chin Implants, Cheek Implants, Jaw Implants, Paranasal Implants, Others



Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Polymer, Ceramic, Biologicals



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Trauma Centers, Others



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



