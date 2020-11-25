Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Facial Mask Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Facial Mask Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Facial Mask. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Avon LLC. (United States),Reckitt Benckiser (United Kingdom),Clinique Laboratories, LLC. (United Kingdom),EstÃ©e Lauder Inc. (United States),Lâ€™Oreal Paris (France),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Simple Skincare (United Kingdom),The Boots Company PLC (United Kingdom),Unilever (United Kingdom),The Body Shop International PLC (United Kingdom),7th Heaven (United Kingdom),Procter & Gamble (United States),The Smooth Skin Company (United States),Avalon Natural Products, Inc. (United States) ,BORGHESE (United States).



A facial mask is a thick pasted mask applied for hydration of the skin, tone brightening, deep cleansing, and smoothing of the face. Increasing demand for natural facial mask integrated with honey, Aloe Vera, and botanical extracts boosting the demand for a facial mask. Market leaders are focusing on new product launch owing to changing customer preference. For instance, Nykaa launched 11 new variants of serum-soaked face masks for skin-soothing, pimple-zapping, glow-inducing, and others. Further, the growing preference of skin care products expected to drive the sale of facial mask over the forecasted period.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Facial Mask Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients-Based Face Masks

Rising Popularity of Glitter Peel-Off and Skin Brightening Face Mask



Market Drivers:

Increasing Marketing of the Beauty Products on the Social Media Platform

Growing Focus among Millennials and Changing Lifestyle Standards



Restraints that are major highlights:

Adverse Effect on Skin with Its Repeated Use

Increasing Dominance of Local Players



Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Sheet Mask

Rising Disposable Income in Low and Middle-Income Countries

Increasing Number of Online Distribution Channel for Beauty Products



The Global Facial Mask Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Clay Mask, Peel Off Mask, Warm Oil Mask, Gel Mask, Cream Mask, Sheet Mask, Thermal Heating Mask, Exfoliating Treatment Mask, Others), Application (Tone brightening, Deep cleansing, Smoothing, Others), Distribution Channel (E-Tailer Websites, Retail Store, Hyper Market, Super Market, Specialty Stores, Drug and Pharmacy Stores, Direct Selling, Others), End-User (General Consumer, Salon, Spa, Beauty Clinic, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



