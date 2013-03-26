Facial Plastic Surgeon Los Angeles Specialist Dr. Michael Persky Unveils New Education Video

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Noted California facial plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Persky has just added the first installment of his new video series that explains the process of the first consultation. Dr. Persky is a 26-Year Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Servicing the Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and San Fernando Valley Regions.



Rejuvenation patients naturally have many questions, and the first revolves around what to expect at the initial consultation. In order to help inform his new patients prior to consultation, Dr. Persky, facial plastic surgeon Los Angeles specialist, has created the first of several videos that walk new patients through the process of the initial consultation. “It is very important that the patient be as well informed as possible so that we can begin to develop a rapport and jointly create a plan to achieve their desired goals,” said Dr. Persky.



In this initial video, Dr. Persky explains the process of first becoming familiar with the desires of the patient and developing a comfortable rapport. This segues into jointly developing realistic goals and discussions of any non-surgical options for rejuvenation. After discussing all of these potential options, Dr. Persky discusses the process of what it means to visualize the goals of the treatment and how to best achieve them.



The next phase of the consultation is centered on what it means to technically execute the plan with artistic vision. “To attain both technical and aesthetic success, patients must choose a physician with experience, skill, someone who cares, and most importantly, someone with artistic vision,” said Dr. Persky.



Dr. Michael Persky considers his work to be as much an art form as a medical procedure, and has practiced facial plastic and reconstructive surgery in Encino, California since 1985. He is a Board Certified Fellow by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, as well as Board Certified by the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.



A featured expert on many network television shows with thousands of happy clients from around the world, Dr. Persky is a Plastic Surgeon who has an impeccable reputation for excellence and natural results that last. Dr. Persky and his highly skilled and compassionate associates Dr. Sarmela Sunder, and Jennifer Herring Licensed Medical Esthetician, utilize a state-of-the-art facility for consultations, Fraxel laser treatments, and procedures. The Ulthera Los Angeles procedural expert and Sculptra Los Angeles expert performs these and many other highly effective procedures with wonderful results for past clients.



Enhanced tools such as their computer imager are helpful when investigating cosmetic options. The facial plastic surgeon’s well educated staff is on hand to assist patients before, during, and after treatments in their warm and friendly environment.



As part of the practice’s highly informative website, patients will find numerous articles and videos about procedures and techniques. In the next video installment, the doctor will be talking about world beauty, which is something that he and his associate Dr. Sarmela Sunder emphasize with their patients. For more information, please visit http://www.drpersky.com



