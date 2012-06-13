Facial Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton by Handal Plastic Surgery

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Every Boca Raton facial surgeon knows that the residents of the Boca Raton area like to be outdoors. For some, facial plastic surgery will increase their confidence and sex appeal when they’re out and about in the Florida sun and on the Florida beaches. This means they’ll only work with the most qualified and skilled facial surgeon. So it’s always in the best interests of facial surgeons like Dr. Arthur G. Handal to make sure they’re familiar with the latest technologies and procedures to make sure that their Boca Raton clients look their best.



Facial plastic surgery has evolved greatly over the years and Handal Plastic Surgery of Boca Raton has taken advantage of every new development. There’s now a wealth of plastic surgeries that can be done to enhance the beauty and symmetry of the human face. They include nasal surgery, face and brow lifts, eyelid and neck lifts, hair transplants and facial implants, lip augmentation and ethnic cosmetic surgery. Handal Plastic Surgery can even fix the mistakes other cosmetic surgeons made during a previous nose surgery.



Handal Plastic Surgery is headed by Dr. Arthur G. Handal, a Boca Raton facial surgeon. Dr. Handal is a member in good standing of the American society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic surgery, Inc., the American College of Surgeons, the Lipoplasty Society of North America and other organizations. He and his staff are dedicated to give their patients the best and most satisfying experience they can have of facial plastic surgery.



After the initial consultation the patient is walked through the steps of the particular surgery and told what to do and what not to do right before the operation. They’ll also be told what to expect after the surgery. Though most patients are happy with their plastic surgery, it generally takes weeks or months to heal and there will be some postoperative discomfort. To help ease this, Dr. Handal actually recommends that patients go on a pre-operation diet that’s rich in certain nutrients, including pineapple, which is rich in the healing enzyme bromeliad and Vitamin C. Arnica, an herb that stimulants the immune and cardiovascular system and is a natural pain reliever, might also be taken.



Of course smoking can hinder the healing process, as can alcohol. The patients should also tell the doctor of any medications they’re on, including vitamins and supplements. Medications that thin the blood and might interfere with clotting, like aspirin, should also be stopped about a week before the operation.



Anyone from the Boca Raton area who’s interested in facial plastic surgery shouldn’t hesitate to contact Handal Plastic Surgery and set up a consultation with Dr. Handal, Boca Raton facial surgeon and his staff. They can be contacted at http://www.handalplasticsurgery.com.



