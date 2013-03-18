Facial Plastic Surgery Philadelphia Center Reflects on Rise in Number of Facial Treatments

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Since the 1800s, individuals have used plastic surgery to improve various areas of their life, such as beauty or health. According to a recent CNN article, 14.6 million surgeries were performed in 2012, increasing five percent from 2011.



At Jefferson Facial Plastics, a plastic surgery facility in Philadelphia, the goal is to provide patients with a positive surgical experience and natural results. Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, a Facial Plastic Surgeon in Philadelphia, runs the center with two partners, Dr. Howard Krein and Dr. Edmund Pribitkin. The doctors of Jefferson Facial Plastics specialize in procedures that include face, neck, and brow lifts; Botox, hair transplants; laser resurfacing; nasal reconstruction; scar revision; and skin rejuvenation.



Recently, the Face lift Philadelphia facility posted a video episode to their blog that discusses the rise in facial plastic surgery procedures in 2012, outnumbering surgeries such as breast augmentation, liposuction, and buttocks lifts.



Jefferson Facial Plastics’ video was created based on research reported by CNN. CNN noted that over 6.1 million botulinum toxin injections were performed on patients, signifying an eight percent increase in Botox procedures. Additionally, nearly two million patients opted for facial-wrinkle fillers, inflating five percent from the year before.



In the post, Dr. Heffelfinger notes that Botox is one of the most effective anti-aging treatments on the market. He also says that the second most favored treatment, laser treatment, is more popular these days because of safer technology.



The Laser Treatments Philadelphia center experienced a five-percent jump in the number of facial surgeries performed.



“I do think that the face is the most important thing to focus on—it’s what people see,” said Heffelfinger. “It’s the first impression that people have of you when they see you. I look forward to taking great care of my patients in the future and I hope this upward trend in facial aesthetics continues.”



About Jefferson Facial Plastics

Jefferson Facial Plastics is committed to providing the highest quality and most innovative facial plastic surgery in the country. The center’s team of anesthesiologists, registered nurses, and medical aestheticians create a safe, private, and pleasant environment for all of their patients’ cosmetic and reconstructive facial procedures. Doctors Heffelfinger, Krein, and Pribitkin offer the latest in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, lasers, minimally invasive technology, aesthetic services, and physician grade skin care products. The doctors have all received the title of Fellow of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. For more information, please visit http://www.jeffersonfacialplastics.com/facial-plastic-surgery-on-the-rise