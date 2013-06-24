New Software research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- The report is based on the extensive research study of the facial recognition market and the related submarket within the ecosystem. The report is focused to give a birds eye-view of the complete facial recognition industry with regards to technology and solutions, software, hardware and services. It also provides revenue distribution of the market based on various industry vertical or end-users. The report provides a unique view of the facial recognition market and how the market will evolve by 2018.
MarketsandMarkets has segmented the face recognition market by types of technologies and solutions, components (hardware, software and services), industry verticals or end-users and regions. The technology and solutions segment comprises of 2D, 3D, thermal, emotion, mobile and forensic technology. The software segmented is further segmented by face recognition algorithms/SDK, middleware, database, modelling and analytic softwares. Under the services segment the report covers consulting and cloud-based services. The technology and components markets, along with each of their sub-segments are further bifurcated by regions. Regions covered include North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).
We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Key players profiled include NEC, Cognitec Systems, Safran Group (Morpho), 3M, Animetrics, ZK Software, RCG Holdings, Cross Match Technologies , Merkatum Corporation. A complete competitive landscape, along with key growth strategies of the key industry players has also been provided.
This research report categorizes the global market for face recognition to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of technology and solutions: 2D, 3D, thermal, emotion, forensic and mobile facial recognition technologies
On the basis of components: Hardware, software and services
On the basis of software types: Face recognition algorithm/SDK, middleware, database, modeling and restructuring and analytics software
On the basis of service types: Consulting services and cloud-based services
On the basis of end-users: Government and public utilities, enterprises, and consumer and home
