Facial Recognition Market to Observe Strong Development by Aware, KeyLemon, Gemalto, Cognitec Systems

Facial recognition, a technology which is capable of identifying or verifying a person from the digital image or a video frame from a video source. Facial recognition plays an important role in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) for understanding and detecting faces. The very market is expected to rise significantly, due to huge law enforcement investments in security & surveillance infrastructure, increased public awareness, and the emergence of enhanced technologies are anticipated to boost the market in the upcoming years.



Aware (United States),NEC (Japan),Animetrics (United States),KeyLemon S.A. (Switzerland),Gemalto (Netherlands),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Ayonix Face Technologies (Japan),Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany),NVISO SA (Switzerland),Daon (United States),StereoVision Imaging (United States),id3 Technologies (France),IDEMIA (France)



Market Trends:

- The Emergence of Facial Analytics

- The Advent of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing



Market Drivers:

- The Growth in the Demand for Surveillance Systems to Enhance Safety and Security

- Surging Adoption of Facial Recognition in Consumer Electronics



Market Opportunities:

- Upsurging Instances of Identity Threats Globally



The Global Facial Recognition Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking And Monitoring, Access Control, Law Enforcement, Others), Component Type (Software Tools (2D and 3D Facial Recognition, Analytics Facial Recognition), Services), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Others (Telecom, Energy and Utilities and Others)), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud Based)



Facial Recognition the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Facial Recognition Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Facial Recognition markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Facial Recognition markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Facial Recognition Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



Report Highlights:

- Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Facial Recognition Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Facial Recognition market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Facial Recognition Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Facial Recognition; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Facial Recognition Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Facial Recognition market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2026)

Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Facial Recognition market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Facial Recognition market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Facial Recognition market?

- What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?



