Facial Recognition Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Gemalto, NEC, Panasonic

Key Players in This Report Include:

Aware (United States), NEC (Japan), Animetrics (United States), KeyLemon S.A. (Switzerland), Gemalto (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ayonix Face Technologies (Japan), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), NVISO SA (Switzerland), Daon (United States), StereoVision Imaging (United States), id3 Technologies (France), IDEMIA (France)



Definition:

Facial recognition, a technology which is capable of identifying or verifying a person from the digital image or a video frame from a video source. Facial recognition plays an important role in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) for understanding and detecting faces. The very market is expected to rise significantly, due to huge law enforcement investments in security & surveillance infrastructure, increased public awareness, and the emergence of enhanced technologies are anticipated to boost the market in the upcoming years.



Market Trends:

The Emergence of Facial Analytics

The Advent of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing



Market Drivers:

The Growth in the Demand for Surveillance Systems to Enhance Safety and Security

Surging Adoption of Facial Recognition in Consumer Electronics



Market Opportunities:

Upsurging Instances of Identity Threats Globally



The Global Facial Recognition Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking And Monitoring, Access Control, Law Enforcement, Others), Component Type (Software Tools (2D and 3D Facial Recognition, Analytics Facial Recognition), Services), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Others (Telecom, Energy and Utilities and Others)), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud Based)



Global Facial Recognition market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



