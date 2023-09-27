NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2023 -- The study of the Global Facial Recognition Technology Market outlines the changes taking place in the technology industry and how established and emerging players are adapting to both long-term opportunities and short-term challenges. One of the most appealing aspects of the Facial Recognition Technology Industry is its impressive growth rate, which has caught the attention of major technology players such as nVviso SA (Switzerland), Daon (United States), Stereovision Imaging (United States), Techno Brain (Kenya), NEC (Japan), Aware (United States), Gemalto (Netherlands), Ayonix (Japan), Idemia (France), Cognitec (Germany), who are seeking to expand their market share and connect with consumers by exploring the potential of Facial Recognition Technology.



Scope of the Report of Facial Recognition Technology

Facial recognition is becoming one leading technology in the identification industry. Leading technology giants including IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, and many others highly investing in research and development to enhance security.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking and Monitoring, Access Control, Law Enforcement, Others), Components (Solution, Services), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Government & DÃ©fense, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Security, Others), Software (2D Facial Recognition, 3D Facial Recognition, Facial Analytic)



Market Trends:

Stringent Regulations for Security

Growing Requirement for Cloud-Based Identity Verification Solutions



Opportunities:

High Acceptance Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Technology

Emergence in Application Related to the Facial Recognition Technology



Market Drivers:

Development in the Surveillance Industry

Increase Investment from The Government and DÃ©fense Sector

The Rise in Number of Identity Related Frauds and Data Breaches



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



