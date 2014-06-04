Facial Rejuvenation with Combination Treatments Highlighted by Dr Barry Lycka in Latest Video

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Facial rejuvenation is the subject of this week’s short video from Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist, Dr Barry Lycka, as he answers the frequently asked question, “What’s best for my face?”



In his latest video, Dr Lycka talks about the latest buzzword, that of combination treatments. He explains how different products are combined which provide a synergistic effect, giving better results for the patient than either treatment does alone. He gives a couple of specific examples such as the Softlift™,which is provided by Allergan and includes neuromodulator Botox™ and Juvederm™ injectable facial filler. Dr Lycka also talks about the Restalift™, which combines neuromodulator Dysport™ and Restylane™ injectable facial filler. Patients may also have heard these combination procedures being referred to as a ‘liquid face lift’.



This video is the latest (04june14) in his ongoing series of cosmetic surgery educational videos known as YourCosmeticDoctor.tv.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He produces a weekly video blog to provide an unbiased source of credible information on cosmetic surgery.



He also broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio dot net, as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.