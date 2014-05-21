Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Facial skin analysis is provided by the latest technology for patients who attend the clinic of Dr Barry Lycka, an Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist. During a skin consultation, Dr Lycka uses the innovative Visia Complexion Analysis System. And the use of the latest devices is also extended by Dr Lycka to skin cancer checks, where he has also invested in the Aura skin cancer detection device. This gives an accurate, fast and reliable diagnosis of the different types of skin cancer.



In his latest video, Dr Lycka talks about how these devices work, what they do and the benefits for his patients as he uses them as part of a patient’s skin consultation. This video is the latest (21may14) in his ongoing series of cosmetic surgery educational videos known as YourCosmeticDoctor.tv.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He produces a weekly video blog to provide an unbiased source of credible information on cosmetic surgery.



He also broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio dot net, as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.