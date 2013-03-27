FacialPlastics.info Offers Rhinoplasty Before and After Pictures from Facelift Specialist in Los Angeles

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- A facelift can be a life changing experience. But before getting a facelift, it’s natural to be curious about the results. That’s why before and after pictures are so popular on the internet.



Facelift before and after pictures come in all shapes and sizes. And a website called FacialPlastics.info aims to showcase as many before and after pictures as possible. FacialPlastics.info is the online home of Center for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery, a clinic operated by Babak Azizzadeh, MD FACS.



FacialPlastics.info features a wide range of before and after pictures from all different types of facial plastic surgery. There are rhinoplasty before and after pictures, for example, as well as before and after pictures for necklifts, chin augmentations, fat grafting, and total facial reconstructive surgeries.



In fact, as a FacialPlastics.info spokesperson explains, the before and after pictures gallery is one of the most popular parts of the website:



“We find that visitors are very curious to see the results of all different types of facial plastic surgery. Those contemplating plastic surgery for the first time can see how seamless the results can look when performed by a professional and experienced plastic surgeon. And after seeing the fantastic results of Dr. Azizzadeh’s work, many visitors contact us regarding specific types of plastic surgery.”



At the FacialPlastics.info website, visitors can walk through the facial plastic surgery process. A sub-heading asks the question, “Where do I start?” before answering common questions about facial plastic surgery. Topics covered include:



-How to choose a good cosmetic surgeon

-Who is a good candidate for facial plastic surgery

-Facial plastic surgery glossary of terms

-Financing, insurance, and payment information



By browsing through all of these pages, visitors can discover just how easy facial plastic surgery can be. Visitors to FacialPlastics.info can also learn what makes Dr. Azizzadeh such a popular facelift specialist in Los Angeles.



The FacialPlastics.info spokesperson explains the Dr. Azizzadeh difference:



“Dr. Azizzadeh is one of the most qualified facelift specialists in the Los Angeles area. His client list includes celebrities, corporate executives, physicians, and dignitaries from all over the world, although people from all walks of life also visit Dr. Azizzadeh. Furthermore, Dr. Azizzadeh is one of a select number of surgeons who are double board-certified, which means he has been certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery as well as the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.”



A full biography of Dr. Azizzadeh can be found at FacialPlastics.info, including the doctor’s humanitarian work restoring smiles to children in third world countries. Those interested in learning more about the Dr. Azizzadeh difference or ready to schedule an appointment today can visit FacialPlastics.info for more information.



About FacialPlastics.info

FacialPlastics.info is the online home of the Center for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery, a Los Angeles-based clinic operated by Dr. Babak Azizzadeh. The website features a gallery of before and after pictures for all different types of plastic surgery, as well as information about Dr. Azizzadeh and his work. For more information, please visit: http://www.facialplastics.info