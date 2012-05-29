Facilities Management Services Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Facilities management services market in India was valued at INR 585 bn in 2011 and is slated to grow at a CAGR of 25%. There is an increasing demand for such services as emphasis on urban development and modernisation of office spaces is rising. Consistent economic growth has led to a booming real estate sector in India which will positively impact this market in the near future.



The report begins with an introduction to facilities management services, including hard services and soft services. Facility management services imply the use of third-party service providers to maintain part of the building facility or outsourcing the management to an organization that executes this service professionally. This section also throws light on the various applications of facility management services such as retail and shopping malls, hotels, hospitals, banks, corporate houses, IT and ITES companies, manufacturing firms and others.



This is followed by the market overview section that gives an insight into the Indian facilities management services market, its market size and growth, along with the split between organized and unorganized market. Low organized penetration of facilities management services in India leaves huge potential for players to develop this market. Geographic distribution and region wise market split of facilities management services has been provided. Organised market is mostly concentrated in and around metros and big cities while the unorganized market covers the facilities management requirements in tier I and tier II cities. The section also includes the facility management services supply chain consisting of different types of suppliers with varied service offerings. Additionally, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces provides an insight into the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the market.



An analysis of the drivers and challenges explains the factors leading to the growth of the market including boom in real estate, rise in infrastructural development, growth in retail sector, growth of hospitality sector and improving healthcare scenario. The key challenges identified are shortage of manpower and large unorganized segment.



Key trends in the market have also been analysed which includes evolving project management and general contracting services, development of facilities management training and education, and investments and M&A activity in the facilities management sector.



The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the market and includes a detailed profile of the major players. A bubble chart for the private players, depicting their relative positions in the market with respect to their total income, net profit/loss and total assets is included. This section also includes list of products and services, key people, financial snapshot, key ratios and key recent developments for all companies, along with key business segments and key geographic segments for public companies. The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises of an analysis of the growth strategies of the facilities management services market in India.



