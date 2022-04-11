New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2022 -- Latest added Facilities Management Services Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Oracle (United States), Archibus (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Accruent (United States), Planon Corporation (United States), Ioffice (United States), Trimble, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), FM Systems, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), etc.



The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.



Opportunities:

-New advanced technology in facility management service



Market Growth Drivers:

-Emergence of SaaS deployment model and IoT

-Rising number of commercial and residential buildings such as shopping malls, hotels, hospitals and offices



Facilities Management Services Market Definition:

Facility management service is a bunch of maintenance services that are utilized by companies, organizations and housing societies towards an integrated approach to the various day to day activities and maintenance management. The facility management companies ensure that the part under their control or management is run smoothly, efficiently and economically with the implementation of professional quality of daily services such as Auditing and Quality Assessment, Support and Maintenance etc. The factors like increasing demand of cloud technology solutions like SaaS deployment model, rising need of IoT and connected devices for building automation are propelling the market growth



Influencing Trend:

-Rising need to maintain environmental and regulatory compliance



Challenges:

-Dearth of skilled experts



The Global Facilities Management Services segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hard Services, Soft Services), Application (Corporate, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Residential and Education Institutions, Retail and Commercial, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise)

The regional analysis of Global Facilities Management Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



