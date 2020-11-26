Facilities Management Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 : IBM, SAP, Oracle

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Global Facilities Management Software Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), MCS Solutions (Belgium), ARCHIBUS (United States), Trimble (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Accruent (United States), Planon (Netherlands), FM Systems (United States), Maintenance Connection (United States), JadeTrack (United States), MetricStream (United States) and Autodesk (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Facility Management eXpress (United States), Indus Systems (United States), Nemetschek (Germany) and OfficeSpace (United States).



Facility management is a multidisciplinary field dedicated to the coordination of infrastructure, space, organization, and people. The companies provide service and software to the customers. It is often associated with the administration of office blocks, sporting complexes, schools, shopping complexes, hotels, manufacturing, hospitals, and convention centers among others. The supportive government initiatives for the development of smart cities and the increasing adoption of smart connected devices and IoT for building automation are the major factors supporting facilities management market growth.



Market Trend

- Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Facilities Management Solutions

- Emphasizing On Implementation of Digital Twin Technology in Facility Asset Management Solutions



Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Smart Connected Devices and IoT for Building Automation

- The emergence of the SaaS Deployment Model for Facilities Management Solutions



Opportunities

- Growing Focus on Integrating Building Information Modeling with Facility Management Solutions

- Rising Demand from the Developing Economies



Restraints

- Lack of Skilled Professional to Adopt New Technology



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness Regarding Facility Management Solutions



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Facilities Management Software market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively.



The Facilities Management Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.



Key Strategic Developments in Facilities Management Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Facilities Management Software Market

The report highlights Facilities Management Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Facilities Management Software, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Facilities Management Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Facilities Management Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Facilities Management Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Facilities Management Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Facilities Management Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Integrated Workplace Management, Building Information Modeling, Facility Operations and Security Management, Facility Environment Management, Facility Property Management), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Administration, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate, Others))

5.1 Global Facilities Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Facilities Management Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Facilities Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Facilities Management Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Facilities Management Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Facilities Management Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



