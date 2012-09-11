Facilities of Ground Transportation in Vancouver

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Vancouver, ranked as the ‘livable city’ by many magazines, offers tourists many opportunities for adventure and fun during their vacation. If you are looking to rent for ground transportation in Vancouver it is essential for that company offering rental services to provide executive protection to all travelers. There are many rental companies in Vancouver to offer you with many options to go around the town in style and comfort. Highly trained and professional chauffeurs are the mostly preferred in terms of ground transportation in Vancouver.



Whistler is a hot spot vacation destination in Vancouver, located just 78 miles outside the city. More than two million people visit Whistler every year as it offers free activities and fine cuisine year-round. Services of limo to Whistler are there for you to help you reach the destination safely and on time. It will be driven by experienced, licensed and insured chauffeurs who are well trained to move you around Whistler quickly, safely, and accurately. Limo is a very expensive car and travelling in it demands for a trouble free and safe journey. An experienced company will be able to provide prompt service and guarantee satisfaction from their services.



You can go online and search numerous companies providing services of limo to Whistler. A reputed limousine service in Vancouver will have a website so that you can gain all the information required from that site and view their customer’s feedback. This way it will also be easier for you to book a trip after scrutinizing every small detail. A professional limo rental service can fulfill your every need and give you the most value for your money.



Ground transportation in Vancouver may also come in need if you are travelling to or from the airport. Rental car service in Vancouver airport has relieved passengers from the worries of getting to airport on time. Getting stuck in a traffic jam and missing a flight would be the greatest fear of anyone. Vancouver airport car service should have chauffeurs who know all the ways to and from airport and the road conditions with respect to time of journey. If you are coming for a business trip then you would want to travel in a luxurious car like limousine that will best suit you. It will serve the need of space to make their private or business calls.



Star Limousine Service has been serving Vancouver, the Vancouver International Airport, Whistler, Seattle and Victoria since 1980. We are an active member of Tourism Vancouver, Tourism Whistler, and The National Limousine Association. For the travelling executive we have discrete Sedans, SUV’s, and Vans available. We have the capacity to handle a single executive up to a convention group of thousands.