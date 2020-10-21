Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- An extensive elaboration of the Global Facility Management (FM) Services market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling stating strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market. It also describes Facility Management (FM) Services player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Macro, Aramark, CB Richard Ellis, ISS, Sodexo, Apleona HSG, Cofely Besix, GDI, OCS Group, KnightFM, Continuum Services, Jones Lang LaSalle, Camelot Facility Solutions, Veranova Properties, Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, Global Facility Management and Construction, NG&G Facility Services & Updater Services.



The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America takes the market share of 43.19% in 2018, followed by Europe with 30.11%. China?s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 6.99%.



In 2018, the global Facility Management (FM) Services market size was 32500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 45200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.



Important players listed in the study: Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Macro, Aramark, CB Richard Ellis, ISS, Sodexo, Apleona HSG, Cofely Besix, GDI, OCS Group, KnightFM, Continuum Services, Jones Lang LaSalle, Camelot Facility Solutions, Veranova Properties, Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, Global Facility Management and Construction, NG&G Facility Services & Updater Services



Porters 5-Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces that stop any industry acceleration or growth against external factors. Threats of new entrants and substitution , the customer & supplier bargaining power and the intensity of competition among current rivals in the industry.



Scope of the Report



Application: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings & Government Buildings



Product Type: , Soft Services & Hard Services



Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America



This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market for the period 2019 to 2025. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around - no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.



On what parameters study is being formulated?



- Analysis Tool: The Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools like data triangulation and iterative data estimation.



Demand Determinants Tapping top notch application that seeks high growth potentials.



-Key Strategic Developments: This Facility Management (FM) Services study includes product/service developments of market, including R & D, new launches, M & A, JV & partnerships along with regional growth of leading giants in the market.



-Key Market Features: The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.



The Global Facility Management (FM) Services study includes data from 2014 to 2025 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.



