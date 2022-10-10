NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Facility Management Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Facility Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), MCS Solutions (Belgium), Ioffice Corporation (United States), Archibus, Inc. (United States), FM System, Inc. (United States), CA Technologies, Inc. (United States), Accruent, LLC (United States), Planon Corporation (Netherlands), Trimble, Inc. (United States), Maintenance Connection (United States), JadeTrack (United States), MetricStream(United States), Facility Management eXpress (United States), eMaint (United States), Hippo CMMS (Canada), Indus Systems (United States), Autodesk (United States).



Scope of the Report of Facility Management

Facility management refers as the efficient and effective delivery of services for the organization. The key benefits of the facility management services include cost optimization, transfer of risk, tailored services, various technology solutions, standardization and among others. These key benefits of the facility management service is acting as key driver for the market as many company getting financial benefits due to facility management service. But lack of awareness associated with the benefits of the service is limiting the growth of the market. New technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and smart connected devices can create a huge opportunity for the facility management service market



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Service (Cleaning & Janitorial services, Pantry services, Food services or cafeteria support, Reception services, Event support, Mailroom, Reprographic Services, Landscaping, Horticulture, Pest control, Transport, Concierge, Archival, Maintenance Services, Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning Services, Electrical System, Fire Protection, Lifts & Escalators, Security & Safety, Parking Management, Energy Management, Plumbing & Sewerage, Transition Mangement, Procurement services, Helpdesk Services, Move management, Minor Projects, Store management, Benchmarking, Waste Management, Health & Safety), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Education, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Government and Public Administration, Healthcare, Construction and Real Estate, Others), Solution (Integrated Workplace Management System, Building Information Modeling, Facility Operations and Security Management, Facility Environment Management, Facility Property Management)



According to ISO 41001:2018, the facility management service should demonstrate effective and efficient delivery, and aims to without fail meet the requirements of interested customers/clients and applicable needs.



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for integrated facility management

Emergence of the Software as a service deployment model



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things and smart connected devices for building automation



Opportunities:

Lack of Skilled Man force



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Facility Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Facility Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Facility Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Facility Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Facility Management Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Facility Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Facility Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



