Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Facility Management Services Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Facility Management Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Trimble Inc.(United States), Accruent (United States), MRI Software LLC (United States), Planon (Netherlands), ServiceChannel (United States), Service Works Global (United Kingdom), FMX (Germany), Causeway Technologies (United Kingdom), FM: Systems (United States).



Scope of the Report of Facility Management Services

Facility management services help the facility management team to develop sustainable buildings and optimize functions at the most efficient level. Facility management services enable facility managers to identify the underutilized and poor performing facilities, assets, processes, and resources, and help improve facility assets. Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions to offer a reliable means of hosting facility management software is propelling the growth of the global Facility management services market in the forecast period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Commercial Buildings, Public Buildings, Residential Buildings), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Education, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate, Government and Public Administration, Others (Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, and Hospitality)), Offering (Solutions (IWMS, BIM, Facility Operations and Security Management, Facility Environment Management, and Facility Property Management), Services (Professional Services, and Managed Services))



Opportunities:

Rising Focus on Integrating BIM with Facility Management Solutions

Increasing Trend of Outsourcing Facility Management Operations



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of IoT and AI in facility Management Solutions



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Facility Management Solutions Integrated with Intelligent Software

Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Facility Management Services

Growing Focus of Enterprises to Comply with Regulatory Policies



On 22nd May 2020, Oracle Japan Corporation partnered with Propre Japan Inc., a Japanese subsidiary of Propre Pte. Ltd., a real estate big data platform provider. Oracle Japan would help Propre Japan Inc. to innovate Propre's real estate big data platform for 17 countries around the world. This partnership would help Oracle to expand its customer base.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Facility Management Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Facility Management Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Facility Management Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Facility Management Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Facility Management Services Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Facility Management Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2022-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Facility Management Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



