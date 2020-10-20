Facility Management Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Facility management software helps companies handle their complete construction and maintenance process from a web-based interface. This system has been created to help people save time and resources by more easily and accurately manage their premises, property, and inhabitants professionally. Multi-location facilities managers may conduct a multitude of tasks relating to routine maintenance and rehabilitation through a comprehensive facility management software, comprising capital management, private contractor procurement and enforcement, execution of work orders, routine maintenance planning, billing, and business intelligence.



In the field of facility management, there has been an increasing introduction of emerging technology such as intelligent computing, artificial intelligence, IoT and analytics, robotics, and drones. The facility management platform allows the project team to construct safe buildings at the highest productive level and maximize operations. The facility management system helps facility managers to recognize buildings, infrastructure, procedures, and services that are underutilized and poorly performing, and help enhance facility investments.



360Quadrants, the most granular solution comparison platform, has released a study on the top companies in the facility management software market to assist businesses make faster and more strategic decisions when selecting an ideal facility management software provider. ServiceChannel, NetFacilities, and Oracle dominated the global facility management software market in 2020.



360Quadrants performs in-depth SWOT assessment and analyzes the firms recognized for assessment precisely. This allows them to know about potential possibilities and places where their competitors are lagging. It also allows clients to select the most fitting alternative and suppliers for their needs.



Facility Management Software 360quadrants Categorization



30+ companies offering facility management software solutions were analyzed, rated, and 10 companies were positioned on a 'Company Evaluation Quadrant' that categorized them as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Visionary Leaders: In general, visionary leaders concentrate on working on product releases, creative technologies, and the implementation of corporate strategy. Such players have detailed product offerings. Visionary leaders are known to be businesses that deliver a large variety of goods and are leaders in implementing policies. ServiceChannel, NetFacilities, and Oracle are categorized as Visionary Leaders.



Innovators: To make existing product offerings larger and richer, innovators focus majorly on product developments and spend extensively on R&D activities. They are continually adding features to their services and products and also have the ability to broaden their reach and become competitors across markets and territories. IBM Tririga and 360Facility are considered as innovators by 360Quadrants.



Dynamic Differentiators: Companies are entirely dependent on their successful R&D projects in the facility management software space. In comparison to Visionary Leaders, certain organizations have limited product deals, but have a base of loyal customers for their services. Such companies include Angus Anywhere and Cobot



Emerging Companies: As several players are offering facility management software to different consumer groups globally, the industry poses a significant challenge to smaller businesses that are yet to establish their presence. Emerging businesses are primarily small or niche businesses with the ability to grow with the proper strategic decisions. Companies such as Corrigo Enterprise, Bixby, and CAFM Explorer are categorized as Emerging Companies.



360quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology



Using the following methodology, the top facilities management software companies were evaluated:



Substantial analysis was carried out by a professionally qualified team of analysts and professional experts to make a listing of software vendors. Based on 80+ parameters for product offerings and business approach innovation, a patent-pending framework was used to gather feedback from core stakeholders, professionals, customers, product vendors, and 360Quadrants researchers.



Core Parameters under Product Offerings include Maintenance Planning, Facility Inventory Management, Space Planning, Move Management, Vendor Management, Service Request Portal, Green Building Operations, Reporting & Dashboards, Facility Document Storage, Mobile Field Access, Requalification, Compliance, Pre-qualification and Onsite Monitoring. Other parameters analyzed were deployment options and support provided by the vendors.



Geographic reach, partner network which includes Distributors / VARs / OEMs, Agencies & Consultants, Managed Service Providers and System Integrators / Builders, financial stability, and consumer coverage or market footprint constitute criteria within business approach innovation.



Each parameter was allocated a percentage based on data obtained relating to the above parameters as well as individual contributions. The results are evaluated, and each product vendor is given a final ranking. The product vendor was positioned in the most appropriate quadrant depending on its ranking after the finalization of the scores.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for solution providers in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 solution providers. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



