Fact.MR Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Canned Cocktails Market

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- The canned cocktails market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of 20% in terms of value through the period of forecasting between 2020 and 2030. The report suggests that the stupendous growth of the market is predominantly attributed to increased consumer demand for premium products over archaic options and the convenience associated with canned cocktails. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a roadblock to the stellar growth of the market with hotels, restaurants, and eateries shut down across the world, leading to declining in sales.



"Growing consumer inclination for an easily consumable form of alcohol backed by the rising on-the-go trend is expected to propel the demand for canned cocktails in the years to come," says the Fact.MR report.



Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at@



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4079



Canned Cocktails Market - Key Takeaways



The canned cocktails market is forecasted to surge past valuation of US$ 146 Bn by the end of 2030.



By primary ingredient, soul-based canned mixed drinks are expected to gain remarkable traction in the years to come.



Malt-based canned cocktails are also expected to register lucrative growth, backed by increasing consumption of beers and malts.



On the basis of additive ingredients, the non-alcoholic ingredient segment is poised to account for more than 70% of the market share during the forecast period.



Based on the distribution channel, hypermarkets/supermarkets are foreseen to dethrone retail stores in terms of the revenue share by the end of the assessment period.



Europe, which accounted for over 2/5th of the market value in 2020, is poised to remain the largest regional market in the forthcoming years, owing to higher demand for ready-to-drink canned cocktails.



South Asia and Oceania are projected to register higher growth in terms of value, ascribed to rising disposable incomes and subsequent spending on alcoholic beverages.



Canned Cocktails Market - Driving Factors



The growing trend of social-drinking among affluent consumers and millennial demographics is expected to act as a crucial growth driver.



Increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies has enabled consumers to spend more on alcoholic beverages, and this is expected to give a major boost to sales.



High preference among consumers for taste, aesthetics, and premium quality drinks, coupled with easy availability have made canned cocktails a feasible option.



Canned Cocktails Market - Constraints



Storage issues at the retail end are calling for better packaging and stronger materials, which is likely to hamper the profit margins.



Dilution of taste as compared to original drinks is also acting a restrain to the market growth.



Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak



The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the overall sales of packed beverages and canned cocktails are no exception. With operations in both the distribution channel and production side coming to a screeching halt, both the demand and sales of the products have beheld a steep decline in the first and second quarter of 2020. Hotels, supermarkets, restaurants have shut down amid nationwide lockdowns across the world, thus directly impacting the sales. As consumers remain confined indoors, practicing social distancing, the downtrend in sales is likely to prevail through 2020, with a revamp expected at the dawn of 2021.



Explore the Canned Cocktails market comprising of 160 figures and 96 data tables, along with the table of contents. You can find a detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/4079/canned-cocktails-market



Competition Landscape



The key players operating in the canned cocktails market include, but not limited to, Duvel Moortgat NV, Brown-Forman, Diageo Plc, AB InBev, The Cooper Spirits Company, Bacardi Limited, Pernod Ricard, AG Barr, Becle, S.A.B. de C.V., The Boston Beers Company, Dulce Vida, Novo Fogo, Manchester Drinks Co., 34 North Cocktails Company, and Kwoon by Woods. Market players are maintaining close relationships with suppliers and are focusing on launching diverse flavors to gain competitive edge. On these lines, in 2019, Duluth's Vikre Distillery, rolled out fruit- and vodka-based canned cocktails under the brand Frenchie. Likewise, Pernod Ricard and Big Hammer Wines are focusing on launching drinks in flavors preferred by females, such as strawberries and roses.



More on the Report



The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the canned cocktails market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of primary ingredient (malt-based, wine-based, spirit-based, and others), additive ingredient (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), can size (less than 250 ml, 250-350 ml, and more than 350 ml), alcohol content (less than 5%, 5 to 8 %, and more than 8%), and distribution channel (liquor stores, hypermarkets, retail stores, online channels, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).



Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of Fact.MR's Food & Beverages Landscape



Rose Wine Market: Find insights on the rose wine market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players, and business strategies adopted over a 5-year forecast period.



Craft Beer Market: FACT.MR's report on the craft beer market offers insights on the market during 2019-2029, including restraints, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.



Non-alcoholic Beer Market: Read an analysis of the non-alcoholic market forecast with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.



About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. FACT.MR's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.



Contact:



Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1657/canned-cocktails-market-trends