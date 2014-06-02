Factor Assays Market - Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Factor assays are mainly undertaken during prolongation of the Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT) and Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT) resulting in the deficiency of one or more clotting proteins. Overall a basic general principle is followed by all functional clotting factor assays that involves specific plotting/clotting time from either PTT or APTT depending on which factor it’s being assayed against sample dilution. A quantitative assay of an individual clotting factor is essential to identify inherited deficiency and to monitor replacement therapy and sometimes helps to distinguish acquired defects e.g. disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), vitamin K deficiency, inhibitors.



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Factor assay market can be broadly segmented on the basis of procedures and applications as follows:

Factor assay market, by procedures

Factor II

Factor V/Factor V Leiden

Factor VII

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Factor IXa

Factor X (Stuart Factor)

Factor Xa

Factor XI

Factor XII

Factor XIII

Factor assay market, by applications

Chromogenic substrates

Monoclonal and Polyclonal antibodies

Immunoassays

Microcomputers

Automation

Robotics

DNA probes

Artificial intelligence

Dry chemistry

Biosensors



In a decade, it has been forecasted that growing cost pressures in major industrialized nations and continuous technological advances would drastically change coagulation testing practice. While automated instruments market would supplement the growth of factor assay market with new sensitive and specific markers of homeostasis. Opportunities for application of factor assays will increase mainly into quality control of products and services due to technological development and standardization of its various methods. Decentralization of the factor assay testing would occur due to continuous contraction of hospital system and technical advances that will create additional opportunities and challenges for suppliers.



North America is the largest factor assay market globally followed by Europe as most of the diagnostic testing is supplemented with technological superiority, R&D investment and increase in acceptance for time efficient testing techniques. Asia-Pacific is the growing market because of periodic shift of R&D functions from companies based in the U.S and Western Europe.



Some of the key players of this market are Abbott, Werfen Group (Instrumentation Laboratory), Avocet Medical, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Helena Laboratories, HYPHEN BioMed, Hoffman-La Roche, Seimens AG, Trinity Biotech PLC and others.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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