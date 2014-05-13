Factoring Company Universal Funding Provides $1.9M in Factoring Facilities in April 2014

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Universal Funding Corporation brought on eight new clients in April of 2014 to kick-off the second quarter.



“Three of these clients are located in Florida, which indicates Florida as a hot spot for business growth. In the past year we’ve seen a noted concentration of growth in California and Texas and now Florida businesses are on our radar,” shares Universal’s CEO, Henry Wozow.



The new accounts that started factoring facilities in April include:



A $60,000 factoring facility for a security personnel firm in Florida



A $50,000 factoring facility for a signage restoration company in Florida



A $80,000 factoring facility for a tool distributor in Florida



A $100,000 factoring facility for a janitorial operation in Pennsylvania



A $150,000 factoring facility for a tutoring organization in Oregon,



A $200,000 factoring facility for a fire detection and protection installer in Colorado



A $100,000 factoring facility for a metal recycler in Washington, and



A $1,000,000 factoring facility for an oil filed consulting agency based in Oklahoma



“When we set-up new clients clustered in the same region,” shares Bergstedt, “we take notice. When a staffing company, service provider, and distributorship are all growing in the same state and require our financing services, it indicates there is an economic boom.” This is uplifting news for a region that has been battered by tornadoes, rains, and flooding in recent weeks.



Including early numbers for the month of May, Universal Funding has opened 11 new accounts in the span of thirty days; a record for the factoring company.



About Universal Funding

Universal Funding Corporation is a privately-held factoring company providing businesses with working capital to stabilize cash flow and foster growth. Since 1998, Universal has been developing personalized invoice factoring finance programs for a variety of industries including the staffing, transportation, printing, and oilfield industries. Based in Spokane, Washington, Universal Funding provides account receivable financing for companies throughout the United States.



Contact:

Universal Funding Corporation

Heather Burford, Marketing Manager

Heatherb@UniversalFunding.com

16201 East Indiana Avenue, Suite 2600

Spokane, WA 99216

http://UniversalFunding.com

800-405-6035