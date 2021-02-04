Factoring Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : BNP Paribas, Eurobank, Aldemore Invoice Finance

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Factoring Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

BNP Paribas (France), Deutsche Factoring Bank (Germany), Eurobank (Greece), HSBC Group (United Kingdom), Mizuho Financial Group (Japan), 1st PMF Bancorp (United Kingdom), Aldemore Invoice Finance (United Kingdom), American

Receivable (United Kingdom), Bibby Financial Services (United Kingdom) and Capital Plus (United States).



Brief Summary of Factoring:

Factoring is an alternative source of financing for MSMEs. The market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing investments in Blockchain technology by governments and technological advancement. Factoring is applicable for bills counting, receivables financing and others. There has been significant rise in Asia factoring market with figure stood up to 13% in 2018, the future for factoring looks promising. This result in rising integration of Blockchain in BFSI platforms and escalating need for functional consumer and commercial credit information may trigger demand and help in industry expansion. According to AMA, the Global Factoring market is expected to see growth rate of 11.4%



Growth Drivers

- Increase in Demand of factoring due to Alternative Source of Financing Boost the Market.

- Rapid Demand Due to Provision of Capital Loans that Fuelled up the Factoring Market.



Market Trends

- Introduction of blockchain in factoring market.

- Growing popularity in emerging countries



Roadblocks

- Fraud Risk Associated with Factoring.

- Restrict the Scope of other Borrowing Such as Book Debts.



The Global Factoring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Domestic Factoring, International Factoring), Application (Micro, Large Enterprises (BFSI, Financial institutions), Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs))



Regions Covered in the Factoring Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Factoring Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Factoring Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Factoring market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Factoring Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Factoring Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Factoring market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



