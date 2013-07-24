Factoring Receivables Company, Universal Funding, Announced Significant Growth in Q2 2013

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Universal Funding Corporation announced today their Q2 2013 findings. The second quarter’s numbers show growth in the overall number of factoring receivables clients compared to the same period in 2012. In Q2 2013 they welcomed 18 new clients as opposed to 15 new clients gained in Q2 of 2012. While the number of new clients increased year to year, the overall line limits are lower by almost half.



“2013 has been an interesting year for our industry. We have seen an influx of new clients needing smaller lines of factoring which proves that receivables financing is being used more and more by the small businesses that are the backbone to the American economy.” says Kyle Bergstedt, Universal Funding President.



Some of the larger new client accounts include:



A $1,000,000 factoring line for a Railway Inspection Company based out of Texas



A $1,200,000 factoring line for an IT Consulting Service Provider based out of the Atlanta- Metro Area



And an $800,000 factoring line for a Communications Data Business Provider based out of California



Some of the small business new client accounts include:



A $40,000 factoring line for a pull tab distributor based in New York



A $40,000 factoring line for a Business Service Provider based out of Texas



And a $70,000 factoring line for a wholesale distributor based out of the Atlanta- Metro Area



As indicated on this list, Universal Funding’s factoring invoices clients represent a wide range of industries including transportation, business service providers, and wholesaler/distributors. Regardless of the size of the company or the volume of invoices being factored, Universal Funding strives to treat every client with the greatest care.



About Universal Funding Corporation

Since 1998, Universal Funding Corporation has provided clients in a variety of industries including oilfield & energy, trucking & transportation, and staffing, printing, business service providers and manufacturing with personalized account receivables financing services. The factoring company is based in Spokane, Washington and employs 24 people.



Contact:

Universal Funding Corporation

Heather Burford, Marketing

Heather2@UniversalFunding.com

16201 East Indiana Avenue, Suite 2600

Spokane, WA 99216

http://UniversalFunding.com

800-405-6035