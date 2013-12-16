Factoring Receivables Company, Universal Funding Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Universal Funding Corporation, a premier receivables factoring company, announced the appointment of Kenneth Mayer as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2013. Mayer, a CPA, brings more than 25 years of experience to Universal Funding, including extensive finance and accounting experience with cost accounting, forecasting, reporting, and tax auditing.



Most recently Mayer served as controller for Essential Metals Corporation, a precious metals refinery in Kellogg, ID. From 2005 until 2010, Mayer served as CFO at Native American Services Corp. (NASCO) a multi-state construction management company specializing in SBA 8(a) government contracting. Mayer brings additional financial leadership experience from companies including Mikunda Cotrell & Company, where he served as Senior Auditor, Agrium US, where he held the position of Accounting Team Lead, and the Alaska Department of Revenue where he was a Senior Corporate Tax Auditor.



“Ken is extremely qualified to serve as CFO,” said Henry Wozow, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Funding. “His experience in a variety of industries that we serve will be a strong complement to our management team.”



Mayer earned his M.B.A. from Regis University and his B.S. in Accounting and Finance from Boise State University. While in Alaska he was appointed by the Governor to the Alaska State Board of Public Accountancy and elected to the Central Peninsula General Hospital Service Area Board and served 11 years as Secretary/Treasurer on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club.



About Universal Funding Corporation

Since 1998, Universal Funding Corporation has served clients in a variety of industries including oilfield & energy, trucking & transportation, and staffing, printing, business service providers and manufacturing with personalized invoice factoring services. Considered one of the country’s premier invoice factoring companies, Universal Funding Corporation is based in Spokane, Washington and provides financial services for companies throughout the United States.



For additional information about factoring receivables, contact Universal Funding at http://www.UniversalFunding.com or call 1-(800)-405-6035.



Contact:

Universal Funding Corporation

Heather Burford, Marketing

Heather2@UniversalFunding.com

16201 East Indiana Avenue, Suite 2600

Spokane, WA 99216

http://UniversalFunding.com

800-405-6035