Factory Direct Arrow Storage Sheds and Portable Garage Shelters on Sale

San Juan, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Original Shelters is a leading distributor of high quality Arrow metal sheds, portable garage shelters, portable carports, and party tents, in every possible size and color, for all kinds of weather conditions for your outdoor events and storage needs. Their high quality storage sheds and portable shelters are offered in a nice range of trendy yet useful designs in do it yourself kits. In addition, their internet site boasts a large variety of multi-purpose party tents, portable canopies, family camping tents, and pop up tents made from the highest quality materials and workmanship.



Furthermore, the outdoor storage sheds distributed by this company are among the most sought after items by homeowners, companies, churches, and anybody looking for a high quality storage shelter product at factory direct prices. Portable shelters and arrow sheds offer long-term defense from sunlight, snowfall, rainfall, and the harmful impacts of inclement weather.



Arrow Sheds are durable and simple to establish in any place and come with a standard 12 year warranty on the metal shed, and a 15 year warranty on the vinyl coated steel shed. With high quality electro-plated steel construction, or vinyl coated steel, optional concrete anchors and stakes, your sure to find the right storage solution for easy and durable storage long term. Likewise, their portable shelters are simple to assemble anywhere, yet have the correct amount of strength to keep it secure at all times. Portable shelters are also ideally used for a boat canopy, rv shelters, run in sheds, livestock shelters, and much more.



Numerous other conventional uses for portable storage sheds and traditional garden sheds could be a storage building, portable garage, livestock shelter from harmful weather, temporary garage, and much much more. Great and handy outdoor products provided by this authorized dealer are certainly a remarkable deal, and one where investing is worth the purchasers' money.



Media Contact: W. Chris Denem

Site: www.originalshelters.com

Head offices: Original Shelters

401 West 12th Street

San Juan, Texas 78589

Contact Info: 1800-860-7970