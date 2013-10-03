Factory Direct Party Launches Market Leading Discount Party Supplies Online

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Parties are relatively rare but special occasions that come in a wide variety of forms. Whether celebrating a national holiday like Independence Day, a folk holiday like Halloween, a sporting event like the Super Bowl or a personal event like a wedding or birthday, parties are made unforgettable by the atmosphere they create. This atmosphere is achieved chiefly through decorations, events and catering, for which Factory Direct Party is an indispensable online resource, offering wholesale prices on a huge range of party goods direct to consumers.



The cheap party supplies are so cheap because they are provided by the wholesaler themselves, direct to the consumer, cutting out a fortune in logistics, advertising, staffing and mark-ups that stores have to cover before they begin making a profit. Factory Direct Party makes it easy for individuals to order and pay for what they want from a cataloge far bigger than any other outlet would provide.



The cataloge of discount party supplies includes streamers, bunting, paper lanterns and balloons for decoration, everything from aluminium trays and plastic storage bags for food to juicers for preparation, sparklers and fireworks for entertainment as well as themed table settings for every major occasion from weddings to Halloween.



A spokesperson for Factory Direct Party explained, “The simple fact is that if individuals were to choose to buy their party supplies from supermarkets, joke stores, garden centers or even the local newsagent, they would probably be buying our supplies only with a much greater mark-up. The beauty of our online e-commerce store is that it allows us to sell directly to the end user, saving them significant sums of money while sourcing the same high quality products they would find from major stores. There simply is no better way to cater and decorate a party, or to create unforgettable memories at affordable prices.”



About Factory Direct Party

Factory Direct Party is the retail sales branch of a leading manufacturer and importer of many fun and fine party products. With over 50 years’ experience in the party business, Factory Direct Party offers quality products at close to wholesale prices. There is no middleman, no mark-up, and no in-between. They are the leader in low prices, fast deliveries and exceptional customer service. For more information, please visit: http://www.factorydirectparty.com/