Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Factory Mutual Insurance Company : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Factory Mutual Insurance Company : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Factory Mutual Insurance Company' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Factory Mutual Insurance Company (Factory Mutual) provides insurance coverage and supporting services for industrial and institutional properties worldwide. The company offers insurance products such as all-risk property coverage, boiler and machinery insurance and reinsurance, and cargo insurance. The company also offers a range of services such as loss-prevention engineering services including site evaluations, risk quality benchmarking, client training, project planning and impairment services. In addition, the company provides risk management services comprising appraisal, alternative risk transfer, business risk consulting, brokerage, industry specialization, and supply chain risk management services. Furthermore, it offers claims handling services, and industrial and commercial product certification and testing services. The company along with its subsidiaries operates as FM Global. The company has presence in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. Factory Mutual is headquartered in Johnston, Rhode Island, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Factory Mutual Insurance Company



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