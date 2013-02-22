Facts About the Louis Vuitton Speedy from Australia Online Store X

Perth, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Lots of women look at finally purchasing their very own Louis Vuitton bag as an achievement. After all, LV is a brand that's famous all over the world for its gorgeous, well-crafted handbags. And among all the beautiful bags LV has produced in its more than a hundred years of existence, the Louis Vuitton Speedy remains the most popular. Australian Online Store X provides a comprehensive look at the Speedy, from useful reviews to the latest news on this constantly-reinvented classic.



The Louis Vuitton Speedy is considered the bag that launched Louis Vuitton's stellar career. Before the Speedy, LV was simply a luggage maker for wealthy Frenchmen. Despite LV's achievements in the luggage industry, which included creating an innovative design for travellers' trunks that allowed them to be stacked with ease, its fame was relatively minor compared to what was to come.



Australia Online Store X provides a lot of interesting facts about the Speedy, beginning with its history. While this bag is one of the most well-known items from the House of Louis Vuitton, not everyone knows that it is actually a miniature version of the Keepall, a large satchel that LV made ¨C and still does make - for travellers. This explains the Speedy's smart appearance as well as its roomy interior. When LV put the Speedy on the market in 1930, it quickly became a huge hit with ordinary women and celebrities, including Breakfast at Tiffany's star Audrey Hepburn.



Besides adding value and interest to a simple handbag by acquainting people with the Speedy's history, Australia Online Store X also keeps visitors to the site abreast with current developments regarding the constant reinventions that the Speedy undergoes. For instance, one of the articles on the site is entitled Four New Variations on the Louis Vuitton Speedy. This piece goes on to tell its readers about the latest Speedy variants, which includes a sporty luggage version, a luxurious crocodile-skin edition, and even a casual piece that's made in monogrammed denim. The site also contains information on other creative Speedy designs that have potential to become collectors' items, including the Speedy Watercolore, the Miroir, and the Graffiti variants.



Finally, Australia Online Store X also provides valuable information for those ladies who would like to purchase a Louis Vuitton Speedy online, from articles that contain incredible styling ideas to suit women from all walks of life to advice on the size and material that they would find most ideal on their Speedy. These articles aren't just a pleasure to read they're also very useful for women who want to think carefully before they shell out some of their hard-earned cash and invest in a classic bag from Louis Vuitton. In a nutshell, these reviews will help them imagine all the possibilities available to them when they get an LV Speedy.



For more information about the Louis Vuitton Speedy and other favourites from LV, visit Louis Vuitton Australia .



About Australia Online Store X

http://www.australiaonlinestorex.com is a site dedicated to helping fashion-conscious ladies find low-priced Louis Vuitton items in Australia.



For more information please contact the site owner Thelma, you can send E-mail to admin@australiaonlinestorex.com