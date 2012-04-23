Facts and Figures Pertaining to the Universal Life Church and Who Is the Only Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Unfortunately we live in a day and age where Churches have similar names, for example: Christ the King, St Johns, St Lukes, Universal Life and others. The only world headquarters for the Universal Life Church as documented by the IRS, Secretary of State, or viewed as by the Courts, State, County and Government Agencies is the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. of Carrabelle, FL. In fact it can be said the Catholic Church actually derived its name from this Church.



Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.



THESE FACTS & FIGURES TELL IT LIKE IT IS.



1.) The Largest Universal Life Church In the World



2.) 10,000+ Active Men or Women Ministers



3.) 1000's of Congregational Affiliations Worldwide



4.) The Only Universal Life Church World Headquarters Recognized By Local, State & Government Agencies.



5.) The Only Universal Life Church to be Part of Religious Committees of NGO's to the United Nations.



6.) The Only Universal Life Church to Have a Traditional Doctrine of Faith



7.) The Only Universal Life Church to Have a Canonical Text



8.) The Only Universal Life Church to Have a Central Authority



9.) The Only Universal Life Church to Meet ALL 14 IRS Guidelines as to What Defines a Church



10.) The Only Universal Life Church to Never Have a Wedding Denied, Questioned or Annulled



11.) The Only Universal Life Church to Have a Leader With 30 Years of Tenure



12.) The Only Universal Life Church With a Leader That Possesses 18 Years of Education



13.) The Only Universal Life Church With a Leader That Has Fully Accredited Earned Degrees in The Field



14.) The Only Universal Life Church With a Real Bishop With Succession and Lineage to Christ



15.) The Only Universal Life Church To Have Authority To Ordain You As a Real Faith Based Minister



16.) The Only Universal Life Church With Real Ordination Certificates and Titles



17.) The Only Universal Life Church That Does Not Need a Disclaimer Stating Certificates or Titles are Honorary on Their Catalog or Webpage.



18.) The Only Universal Life Church With Real Endorsed, Faith Based, Minister ID Cards



19.) The Only Universal Life Church With Ordinations Valid in Any and All Countries Throughout The World



20.) The Only Universal Life Church With An A+ Reliability Rating and Impeccable Record With the Better Business Bureau of Nearly 30+ Years And With Only One Leader During This 30 Year Period.



Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. http://www.ulcnetwork.com



Sources: The UN, State of Florida, Franklin County, Wakulla County, Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce, The Better Business Bureau of NW Florida, Internal Revenue Service.