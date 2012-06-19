FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at FactSet Research Systems in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of FactSet Research Systems Inc. concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about FactSet Research Systems’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $575.52million for the 12months period ending on August 31, 2008 to $726.51million for the 12months period ending on August 31, 2011 and its Net Income increased from $125.02million to $171.05million for the respective time periods.



Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) grew from as low as $34.10 per share on November 21, 2008 to as high as $109.50 per share in May 2011.



Then on June 12, 2012, FactSet Research Systems Inc. announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2012. FactSet Research Systems Inc. also announced its fourth quarter Fiscal 2012 expectations.



NYSE:FDS shares fell from as high as $107.09 per share on June 11, 2012 to as low as $91.70 per share on June 12, 2012.



NYSE:FDS shares closed on Friday, June 18, 2012 at $94.67 per share.



