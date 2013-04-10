Faelon: Powerful New Same-Sex Romance Novel Thrusts Readers Deep Into Paranormal World

Kansas City, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- While many authors keep their fiction bound to a ‘safe territory’, those who push the boundaries often achieve greater success. This theory is certainly true for AJ Kelton, whose new novel offers an eclectic fusion of male/male erotic romance with bold paranormal undertones.



Synopsis:



Who knew that loving a Nephilim could be so dangerous.



Faelon, a 3000-year-old nephilim, fleeing a demonic master, found safety with the church. He has repaid their kindness by translating various artifacts. Father Donovan has watched as Faelon became a recluse, fearing those who would harm him.



Jax, wanting a change, moves to Salem, MA where he finds work as a churches security guard. Not believing that Faelon is a nephilim, he is forced to confront his own beliefs in the supernatural.



Can he learn to accept Faelon, and be the master he requires? Or lose the man he loves to the demons who would harm him.



As the author explains, her specific brand of fiction deliberately capitalizes on the growing prevalence of both paranormal and same-sex fiction.



“Both have undergone something of a renaissance as of late. Paranormal fiction has always been popular but has recently boomed, while same-sex romance is certainly seeing more acceptance from society,” says Kelton.



Continuing, “It’s great to put both together into what is hopefully going to become a new genre all of its own. The book is already resonating with a huge audience; which is easily proves demand for writing of this style.”



Critics praise Kelton for the diligent efforts she is taking to bring readers something new. Even with so much success on her hands, Kelton refuses to lose sight of what is important.



“It’s about giving readers what they want. Thousands of people crave erotic romance with a twist of the paranormal, so I see it as my job to grant their wishes and keep feeding them until they are full! There are many more adventures to come,” she adds.



About the Author: AJ Kelton

AJ Kelton are the dynamic writing team of Angel and Jordan. The couple met online several years ago on an Alexander fan site and have been friends ever since. Angel soon found that Jordan had a flare for storytelling with several half-finished stories on her computer. Angel encouraged Jordan to finish the stories and with help in creative description she decided to send the stories off to MLR press. They were both shocked and excited when they got the news that Faelon was accepted for publication. While Jordan may have a flare for storytelling she doesn’t enjoy the smaller details in getting a story ready for publication. That is where Angel comes in; she spends countless hours getting the story ready after line edits, going over each line in proofing and formatting, making decisions such as covers and fonts, all things that Jordan just has problems focusing on.



Angel is always on the lookout for her perfect mate, a cross between Ethan from Under the Australian Sky and Evan from Marco. Until Mr. Perfect appears at her door, or in front of her booth wanting an autograph she loves to read, take pictures and attend concerts of all kinds. She loves all things 80’s. Angel lives in Texas with her two dogs, Daisy a beagle who she insists is nothing like snoopy and her Chihuahua Bonita.



When not writing Jordan loves to read anything from Amish romance to the dark taboo books of fiction both M/M and Het. She is a very avid reader, except when writing because she doesn’t want to be influenced by what she is reading. Jordan loves to travel and often her latest vacation spots show up in his books. While Jordan is always looking for that perfect place to live at the moment she can be found in Kansas.



Both writers have solo projects coming out in the future, Angel with Misunderstandings under the name Angel Rothamel. Jordan with Legion under the name Rider Jacobs.



Both authors would love to hear from you. You can contact them via their web page AJKelton@AJKelton.com. You can also find them on Facebook under both AJ Kelton, Angel Rothamel and Rider Jacobs.