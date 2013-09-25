Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Failure Analysis Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019



Failure analysis is the process of analyzing the cause of device failure by physical or chemical techniques. Failure analysis equipments are used in manufacturing industry where equipments play an important role in new product development and also improvement in the existing products. The whole process comprises of wide range of methods such as spectroscopy, nondestructive testing and microscopy for the subsequent examination of failed components. Nondestructive testing method (NDT) is the most preferred method because during the analysis failed products remain unaffected; thereby analysis is done using these methods.



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The global market for failure equipment devices market is growing with the boom in semiconductors, life sciences and biomedicine industry. The failure analysis equipment market is categorized on the basis of various types of equipments and end users. These equipments are as follows secondary ion mass spectroscopy, broad ion milling, energy dispersive x-ray spectroscopy, reactive ion etching, ion milling, focused ion beam and chemical mechanical polarization. The failure analysis equipments are also categorized on the basis of their usage in different markets such as semiconductors and data storage, thin film transistors, fiber optics, ceramics, metallurgy, polymers, bio-medical and life sciences, nanotechnology and nanomaterials and polymers markets.



The failure analysis equipment market is captured by large organizations that offer wide range of products. The companies have global network of sales and distribution channels for the distribution of their products. Till now companies have mainly provided services to semiconductors and data storage market but, for further uplifting the growth of the company large organizations are strategically investing on research and development. The company’s are spending towards LED and solar markets which are poised to have significant growth in near future. Additionally, market such as petrochemicals, forensics and mining are also being identified as potential market in the near future. Failure analysis equipment device market is dominated by large organizations such as Hitachi, Ltd., JEOL, Ltd., Carl Zeiss SMT and EI Company.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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One of the major factors driving this industry is the increasing rate of urbanization in developing countries. With the cities expanding in diameter to accommodate more people, the menace of insects in developing areas increases. Certain insects are seasonal, for instance bugs appear in summer in the USA, and thrive in seasonal weather conditions. This drives the seasonal sales of home insecticides. These insecticides come in two variants - spray/aerosol and coil. While the spray variant is more successful in North America and Europe, coils are very successful in Asia-Pacific mostly due to the weather conditions and the types of insects present here. The introduction of scented insecticides has also contributed to the growth of home-insecticides, as the pungent smell of insecticides used at home is not desirable.



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Polymeric composites used for manufacturing parts of aquatic vessels like ships, recreational boats, racing boats, power-boats, jet-boards, and sub-marines are called marine composites. It helps to reduce vessel weight and cost of production, improve fuel efficiency, impact resistance, and longevity of the vessel. Marine composites include carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP), glass fiber reinforced plastics (GFRP), and foam core materials, used to manufacture different parts of a vessel, for different end-uses. It is in use for the past forty years, and has technically developed over time, responding to market needs. This is an industry which has witnessed strong market growth over the past years and is expected to remain buoyant in the near future. The market revenue as well as volume are estimated to rise in tandem. It has high scope of growth in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.



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Smaller boats are expected to lead the usage of composites, as their production is on the rise. There is huge demand for composites for manufacturing of hulls of yachts and sailing boats, as they are practically maintenance-free. A rise in the number of recreational boats is a key driver of this market. A lot of research is currently undertaken to improve the casting and molding techniques of the composites, which has reduced the cost considerably. There has been a surge in the demand for glass fibers for small boats, while large marine crafts continue to demand CFRP. Rise in the cost of fuel is another driver for this market as manufacturers look to increase fuel efficiency, and reduce the maintenance cost, which is possible with the use of marine composites.



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