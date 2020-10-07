Failure Analysis Market - Key Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The failure analysis market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market include imposition of safety rules & regulations by governments and international bodies, rise in demand for failure analysis from the electronics & semiconductor industry, technological advancements in microscopes, and rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.



Failure analysis market for Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems expected to expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Failure analysis market for Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fastest growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of FIB systems in material science and bioscience applications. The development of commercially focused FIBs has led to their increased applications in the field of material sciences. In addition to circuit editing and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) sample preparation, FIBs can now be used for microstructural analysis and prototyping nanomachining.



Electronics & semiconductor application expected to hold the largest share of failure analysis market during the forecast period



Electronics & semiconductor application expected to hold the largest share of failure analysis market during the forecast period. The growing demand for miniature transistor chips, nanoelectronics, quantum dots, and optoelectronics is driving the market for failure analysis in the semiconductor industry. The electronics & semiconductor industry is one of the growing sectors globally, owing to the increased adoption of robotics and automation to produce electronics devices. The electronics & semiconductor industry requires high density, integrated, and miniaturized devices.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall failure analysis market



North America is expected to account for largest share of failure analysis market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to wide availability of advanced microscopy systems offered by market leaders, high and growing focus on nanotechnology, and presence of top players of the market in North America. The major players operating in the microscopy market, including Danaher (US) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), have a strong presence in North America with a wide customer base and established distribution channels. The penetration of advanced microscopy systems such as electron microscopes, digital microscopes, and confocal microscopes is significantly high in various end-use industries in this region



Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss (Germany), JOEL, Ltd. (Japan), TESCAN OSRAY HOLDING (Czech Republic), Bruker (US), Semilab (Hungary), A&D Company, Ltd. (Japan), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Leica Microsystems GmbH (Germany), Veeco Instruments (US), Oxford Instruments (UK), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) are among a few major players in the failure analysis market.



