Failure Is Not an Option! Life-Changing Book by Marci Bryant Exposes 101 Ways to ‘Keep Going'

‘101 Ways to Keep Going When the Going Gets Tough’ is that life-changing collection. Written for readers from all walks of life, Bryant’s time-tested strategies are helping even the most dampened of spirits move forward each and every day.



Synopsis:



Do you ever experience moments when you just want to disappear, moments when you just want to stop trying altogether? It's in these times that we often find outside reinforcement less than enough. It either isn't there, or it's as if everyone around us is oblivious to our particular needs. So what are we to do when others don't seem to help? When we still feel like giving up?



We are to look within ourselves and find that inner calm to keep going! In this inspiring book, author Marci Tilghman-Bryant offers readers 101 Ways to Keep Going When the Going Gets Tough. They range from the simple, like taking a walk or long, hot bubble bath or going to a comedy show to the more poignant, like remembering that because God created us, we all have a right to be here. Marci's book is an encouraging reminder to us all that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. And you are tough!



As the author explains, everything in her book was previously used to create the drive and inner strength that changed her own life.



“I have learned that life is worth living and that we all have a contribution to make to others as well as ourselves. We didn't just happen to be here. We are in the Earth by design, by the will of God,” says Bryant, who now runs her own ministry.



Continuing, “That is what I believe and that is what I move forward with each and every day. I love people and I love to encourage and inspire others onto their greatest good. I love smiles and laughter. I just want to do my part to ensure that this part of the world keeps happening.”



About the Author: Marci Tilghman-Bryant

Marci Tilghman-Bryant is the founder of Building the Virtuous Temple Ministries, whose mission is to teach sound biblical doctrine and to train men and women in all phases of ministry. She is the director of the BVT School of Ministry; Marci Bryant Ministries is part of its international outreach. Marci works with pastors, missionaries, and leaders across the nation and in other countries such as Australia, Canada, England, France, Ghana, Italy, and Nigeria. Visit her website at www.marcibryantministries.com.