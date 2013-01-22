Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was announced concerning whether certain Fair Isaac officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Fair Isaac officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an advisory vote on the compensation of certain Fair Isaac executive officers.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Fair Isaac Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Fair Isaac’s shareholders vote to approve a non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of Fair Isaac’s named executive officers.



Fair Isaac Corporation reported that its Total Revenue rose from $605.64 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2010 to $676.42 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $64.46 million to $92.00 million.



Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) grew from $18.67 per share in November 2009 to as high as $45.83 per share in October 2012.



